Betting on congressional elections is lawful, federal appeals court rules

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

The U.S. Capitol building is seen bellow a stormy sky on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. 
Samuel Corum | Getty Images
  • A federal appeals court refused to block a lower-court ruling allowing Americans to bet on the outcome of the 2024 congressional elections.
  • The appeals court decision rejected an effort by the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission to prohibit the commodities exchange KalshiEx from offering "Congressional Control Contracts" while the CFTC appealed the lower-court decision giving the green light for such bets.

A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to block a lower-court ruling allowing Americans to bet on the outcome of the 2024 congressional elections.

The appeals court decision rejected an effort by the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission to prohibit the commodities exchange KalshiEx from offering "Congressional Control Contracts" while the CFTC appealed the lower-court decision giving the green light for such bets.

This illustration photo shows money and gambling dice in front of a screen showing political market odds, in Los Angeles on November 1, 2023. 
Chris Delmas | Afp | Getty Images
This illustration photo shows money and gambling dice in front of a screen showing political market odds, in Los Angeles on November 1, 2023. 
