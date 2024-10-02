Betting on congressional elections is lawful, federal appeals court rules

A federal appeals court refused to block a lower-court ruling allowing Americans to bet on the outcome of the 2024 congressional elections.

The appeals court decision rejected an effort by the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission to prohibit the commodities exchange KalshiEx from offering "Congressional Control Contracts" while the CFTC appealed the lower-court decision giving the green light for such bets.

Chris Delmas | Afp | Getty Images

