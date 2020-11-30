Bethenny Frankel Says These Are Her Go-To Holiday Gifts to Give

Entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel is super busy – she is the founder of lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, founder of disaster relief initiative BStrong and host of her own podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel." But during the holiday season, she makes the time to be creative in finding gifts for friends and family.

In fact, "I LOVE giving gifts," Frankel tells CNBC Make It in an email.

Her best gifting tip?

"Combining gifts makes the sum greater than its parts," she says. For example, "a candle with bath salts and lotion elevates a candle" alone.

Some of Frankel's go-to holiday gifts include "wine with an upscale wine opener [or] box of chocolates," she says, along with "a cocktail book and shaker set."

Frankel also says she likes to give Assouline books, a famous luxury book and library accessory brand.

"I give 'coffee table' [Assouline] books depending upon one's interests: cocktails, golf, watches, jewelry etc.," Frankel says.

"I love fashion and art books."

A few of Assouline's best sellers includes travel books "Amalfi Coast" by Carlos Souza, "Capri Dolce Vita" by Cesare Cunaccia and "Mykonos Muse" by Lizy Manola, which all cost $95 and highlight photography from the respective locations. Fashion book "Chanel: The Impossible Collection" by Alexander Fury, which costs $895, is also popular, according to the company's website.

Assouline books range in price from $25 (for books like "Farfetch Curates Art" and "Farfetch Curates Design" by Johanna Agerman Ross) to $12,000 (for special edition books like "AlUla XXL" by Robert Polidori and Ignasi Monreal, which displays photography from Saudi Arabia).

