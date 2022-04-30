Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Meeting: Follow All the Action as Warren Buffett Takes the Stage

CNBC will livestream Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting Saturday, beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET. This is its live blog, tracking all the day's news and providing analysis of the events as they unfold.

Berkshire Hathaway investors welcomed legendary investors, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, to the stage at its annual shareholder meeting. Follow the live feed below:

Buffett and Munger on stage with Berkshire vice chairmen

Warren Buffett appeared on stage at the CHI Health Center with his right hand man Charlie Munger by his side. They were welcomed by a round of applause from shareholders. Also on the stage were vice chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain.

"It feels good to be back," the chairman and CEO said. "The two of us are 190 years old, and I really think you're entitled, if you're the owner of a company and got two guys — 98 and 91 — running the company, you're entitled to actually see them in person."

Jimmy Buffett says he has never sold Berkshire shares after buying 25 years ago

Berkshire Hathaway counts musician and business mogul Jimmy Buffett among its long-term shareholders. The "Margaritaville" restaurant chain owner told CNBC he first bought shares of Berkshire Hathaway about 25 years ago.

"Have you held onto them this entire time?" Becky Quick asked.

"Never sold anything," Buffett said.

The singer-songwriter said he first came to know Berkshire chairman and CEO Warren Buffett when tracing his family lineage. While the Buffetts have no relation, the two have remained friends.

Jimmy Buffett designed a pontoon boat manufactured by Berkshire subsidiary Forest River that debuted Friday at the "Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains."

Warren Buffett gave a sales pitch for the party boat in his annual shareholder letter in February, calling the musician "'Cousin' Jimmy Buffett."

"Your bargain-hunting chairman will be buying a boat for his family's use," the chairman said.

Buffett's long-term track record keeps getting better

Warren Buffett's career has been a testament to that the fact that, over the long-term, value investing can produce major gains.

From the start of 1965 through the end of 2021, the per-share market value of Berkshire Hathaway had an average compound annual gain of 20.1%, according to the firm's annual letter. That is nearly double the S&P 500's 10.5%, including dividends.

While Buffett has built a big lead over many decades, he has had continued success in recent years. Since 2010, Berkshire has outpaced the S&P 500 in eight calendar years. That is on track to happen again in 2022.

Why do so few analysts recommend buying Berkshire's stock?

Many investors might be surprised to learn that there are only seven analysts covering Berkshire Hathaway at Wall Street's major equity research firms. Among these analysts, six of them have a hold-equivalent rating and only one has a buy rating, according to CNBC Research.

The primary reason for the lack of Berkshire bulls is the conglomerate's stellar performance this year, leading many to believe the good news has been priced in to the stock. Secondly, some analysts were expecting a slowdown in buybacks following a record year of share repurchases.

How Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting became 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting draws tens of thousands of attendees to Omaha, Nebraska, but the event has humble beginnings.

Warren Buffet took control of the company in 1965, and the shareholder meetings continued to be held in Massachusetts through 1972, according to the Omaha World-Herald. When Buffet moved the meetings to Omaha, just about a dozen people attended the first several years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In 1985, the meeting drew 250 attendees. In 1989, a thousand people came. In 1996, the event had 5,000 attendees. By the 2000s, the meeting rose to the prominence of tens of thousands of participants.

The legendary event is often referred to as a pilgrimage for those in the world of business and finance. In fact, the meeting is most commonly dubbed "Woodstock for Capitalists."

It's unclear exactly when the name first came about, but the earliest reference to Woodstock in Berkshire's annual letters came in 1997, recapping the 1996 company's performance.

Buffet referred to the event as "our capitalist's version of Woodstock -the Berkshire Annual Meeting," he wrote to shareholders.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon arrives at annual meeting

Saturday's "Woodstock for Capitalists" kicked off, with big shareholders, CEOs and other investors flooding the event center, including first-time attendee Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick was also in attendance, as well as Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Berkshire has avoided new wagers on big U.S. banks after dumping shares in 2020

Buffett has a long history of favoring banks. He helped rescue Salomon Brothers in the 1990s and swooped in again to help the industry by injecting $5 billion into Goldman Sachs in 2008 and another $5 billion into Bank of America in 2011.

So investors took note when he unloaded stakes in JPMorgan Chase, Goldman and Wells Fargo in 2020, trimming his portfolio to U.S.-centric retail lenders including Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp.

The fact that he has stayed away this year — despite loosening his purse strings for a string of recent deals and amid a pullback in bank stocks – could be a bad sign for the broader economy, some say.

"What this is telling you is, he thinks we need to batten down the hatches because we're looking at a long cycle of inflation and probably stagnation," said Phillip Phan, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

—Hugh Son

How Berkshire's top stocks performed in April

Warren Buffett's long-term track record is hard to argue against, but his investments are not immune to short-term volatility in the markets.

Here's how Berkshire's top holdings performed in a rough April for the broader stock market.

Scenes from the pregame extravaganza

Shareholders on Friday pregamed Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting with a shopping carnival featuring goods sold by the conglomerate's holdings.

The event is a tradition each year known as the "Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains." Only those with a shareholder credential can participate and shop at a discount in the CHI Health Center.

Exhibits included toy trains mimicking BNSF Railway rolling stock, Berkshire chocolate coins from See's Candies and Buffett-branded Brooks athleisure.

Buffett is back in the stock-picking game after a selling streak

Before Berkshire's recent buying spree, the Omaha-based conglomerate had been a net seller of stocks for the past five quarters as Buffett saw few bargains among surging equities.

In the second quarter of 2020, Buffett dumped his entirety of airline stakes, north of $4 billion then, as he believed the pandemic changed the industry fundamentally.

Berkshire has been a big winner in 2022

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have been one of the stock market's best bets in 2022.

The B-class shares of Warren Buffett's conglomerate ended April up nearly 8% for the year. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has shed more than 13%.

The gain for Buffett has come despite a decline of roughly 11% for Apple, Berkshire's top holding. The firm has benefited from big gains in energy stocks such Chevron and Occidental Petroleum. Berkshire also has large position in Coca-Cola, which has gained 9% in 2022 despite increasing concerns about a potential recession.

Despite the overall gains, Berkshire was not immune to the market downturn in April. The B-class shares dropped 8.5% over the past month.

Berkshire earnings decline in the first quarter

Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter earnings declined year over year, with the stock market turmoil and weaker insurance results hurting results.

The company reported $5.46 billion in earnings, down from $11.71 billion in the year-earlier period for a decline of about 53%.

Because of Berkshire's large investment holdings, earnings can be volatile quarter to quarter. Buffett has long said investors should focus on Berkshire's operating earnings, which were mostly flat year over year at $7.04 billion, as a better indicator of the firm's performance.

The pace of stock buybacks also slowed, with Berkshire spending $3.2 billion on repurchases compared with $6.9 billion in the prior quarter. The company ended March with $106.3 billion in cash.

Long lines at CHI Health Center

Shareholders lined up Saturday morning to enter CHI Health Center for Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting.

Shareholders look for Buffett's guidance during market turmoil

Berkshire's annual shareholder arrives at a time of heightened worry in the stock market.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished a rough April at their lows for the year. The broad S&P 500 suffered its worst month since March 2020, while the the tech-heavy Nasdaq had its worst month since 2008.

Berkshire also struggled in April, but its stock has been a relative safe-haven and is up nearly 8% for the year.

Buffett's decades of experiences spans many recessions, bear markets and periods of high volatility, so his acolytes will likely be looking for his guidance on how to approach investing at this current moment.

Buffett is putting cash to work

Berkshire Hathaway's massive cash pile dipped to $106.3 billion at the end of the first quarter, the lowest level since the third quarter of 2018, as Warren Buffet ramped up his investment activity.

The "Oracle of Omaha" recently used $23 billion in different investments — $11.6 billion to acquire insurer Alleghany, more than $7 billion in additional investments in oil giant Occidental Petroleum and $4.2 billion for a stake in PC maker Hewlett-Packard.

What to expect from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger

Buffett is expected to kick off Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting on a high note, with the "Oracle of Omaha" finally back in the deal-making game and the conglomerate's outperforming stock crossing a key milestone.

The 91-year-old chairman and CEO will be on stage with his right-hand man Charlie Munger at 98 to answer shareholder questions, following a flurry of investment activities — stakes in Occidental Petroleum and HP as well as an acquisition of Alleghany.

Here are some of the big topics shareholders will want to hear from Buffett:

Market outlook: The stock market has suffered a correction on fears of inflation and rising rates. How should investors navigate the volatility and a tricky economic landscape?

The stock market has suffered a correction on fears of inflation and rising rates. How should investors navigate the volatility and a tricky economic landscape? Deploying more cash: Buffett has been putting capital to work as of late. Will his buying spree continue? Is he going to pull off an "elephant-sized" deal?

Buffett has been putting capital to work as of late. Will his buying spree continue? Is he going to pull off an "elephant-sized" deal? A slowdown in buybacks: With Berkshire shares significantly outperforming, will Buffett cease or continue to slow down his aggressive buyback program?

With Berkshire shares significantly outperforming, will Buffett cease or continue to slow down his aggressive buyback program? Life after Buffett and Munger: Berkshire's succession plan

Berkshire's succession plan China, crypto, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and more

Here's the schedule for CNBC's coverage of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

CNBC will be livestreaming Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET. Viewers can expect a lively discussion regarding Warren Buffett's view of the market, Berkshire's plans to spend its cash and other key topics.

Here is a rundown of the day's events:

9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.: Pre-show anchored by Becky Quick and Mike Santoli

10:15 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Morning session of annual meeting

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Halftime show anchored by Becky Quick and Mike Santoli

2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Afternoon session of annual meeting

4:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.: Post-show anchored by Becky Quick and Mike Santoli

4:45 p.m.: Formal Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Post-meeting coverage: Final thoughts live from Omaha, Nebraska, with Becky Quick and Mike Santoli

Note: Schedule reflects Eastern Time

