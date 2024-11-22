Money Report

Battery giant Northvolt files for bankruptcy in major setback to Europe's EV ambitions

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

Employees of the State Archaeological Office have hung pictures of finds from a construction trailer during a main archaeological investigation on the Northvolt site. 
Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
  • Swedish battery maker Northvolt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., delivering a blow to Europe's electrification ambitions.
  • In a statement published Thursday, Northvolt said the company would continue as normal during the restructuring process, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.
  • Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Northvolt has long been regarded as Europe's best hope of building a homegrown electric-vehicle battery champion.
Swedish battery maker Northvolt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., delivering a hard blow to Europe's electrification ambitions.

Once one of Europe's most valuable privately held tech firms, the company on Thursday said the voluntary bankruptcy move will allow it to restructure its debt, scale back its business and secure a sustainable foundation for its continued operation.

The firm noted it would continue functioning as normal during the restructuring process, which is expected to finalize in the first quarter of next year.

A partner of major European automakers, Northvolt produces lithium-ion batteries for the blooming electric vehicle industry, which has recently been rocked by intensifying competition.

"This decisive step will allow Northvolt to continue its mission to establish a homegrown, European industrial base for battery production," said Tom Johnstone, interim chairman of Northvolt's board.

"Despite near-term challenges, this action to strengthen our capital structure will allow us to capture the continued market demand for vehicle electrification," he added.

The Stockholm-based business has long been regarded as Europe's best hope of building a homegrown EV battery champion. More recently, however, the company has been struggling to stay afloat while navigating a major cost-cutting drive.

