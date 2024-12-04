Bank of England's Bailey signals four interest rate cuts in 2025 if inflation cools

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Wednesday signaled that the U.K. could be on track for four interest rate cuts over the next year, if inflation continues on a downward path.
Speaking in a pre-recorded interview that aired at the Financial Times's virtual The Global Boardroom event, Bailey added that inflation had come down faster than the central bank had anticipated.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.
