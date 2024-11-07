Bank of England set for second cut after Labour reveals tax-hiking budget

LONDON — The Bank of England is widely expected to cut interest rates Thursday, when policymakers deliver their first monetary policy decision following Labour's bumper budget announcement last week.

The BOE is forecast to lower rates by 25 basis points for the second time this year, bringing its key rate to 4.75%.

Money markets are pricing in a 97% chance of the quarter-point trim at the November meeting, even as analysts have warned that subsequent cuts could be delayed as a result of the government's tax-and-spend budget.

"Prospects for stronger 2025 growth are likely to reduce the urgency for sequential cuts in the near term," Goldman Sachs said in a note last Thursday.

Policymakers had signaled a "gradual approach" to cuts after holding rates steady at their September meeting. However, economists had upped their expectations of a faster pace of easing following a sharp fall in inflation to 1.7% and a drop off in wage growth prior to the budget.

U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves last week announced £40 billion ($51.41 billion) in tax hikes and a change to the U.K.'s debt rules to boost public spending and investment.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday will also deliver its latest interest rate decision following the conclusion of the U.S. presidential election, having previously cut by 50 basis points in September.

U.S. Federal Reserve readies to cut rates Thursday

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also set to deliver its latest interest rate decision on Thursday, following the conclusion of the U.S. presidential election.

The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, having kicked off its rate cutting cycle with a jumbo 50 basis points reduction in September.

— Karen Gilchrist

Sharp dip in inflation paves the way for rate cut

U.K. inflation fell sharply to 1.7% in September, ramping up expectations for a November rate cut from the Bank of England.

The reading, which came in below expectations, marked a significant decline from August's 2.2% print and the first time inflation has fallen below the BOE's 2% target since April 2021.

Analysts have suggested that the decline could be short-lived, however, with an increase in the regulator-set energy price cap likely to push up prices slightly last month.

— Karen Gilchrist

Britons brace for higher mortgages despite rate cut

Oversnap | E+ | Getty Images

Britons are facing the prospect of higher mortgage rates for longer after the government's tax-and-spend budget threw off expectations for a series of near-term interest rate cuts.

Mortgage rates took a hit last week when a number of lenders raised borrowing costs amid concerns that Reeves' fiscal plans could push up growth and inflation, thereby delaying the BOE's easing path.

"It's confusing times for mortgage borrowers when expectation is for a base rate cut ... but fixed rates look set to rise," David Hollingworth, associate director at broker L&C Mortgages, said in a statement Friday.

Virgin Money became the first major lender to raise mortgage rates after the budget, lifting them by 0.15%. Some banks diverged on their outlook, however, with Santander reducing rates by 0.36%.

The average five-year fixed mortgage rate is now at 4.64%, down from 5.36% last year, while the average two-year fixed rate is 4.91%, down from 5.81% over the same period in 2023, data from property portal Rightmove showed last week.

"This isn't the radical spike in rates that have blighted mortgage rates in the last couple of years. But if funding costs don't ease, the sub 4% 5-year fixed rates that we've become used to in recent months could be under threat," Hollingworth continued, noting that more lenders might reconsider their rates going forward.

— Karen Gilchrist