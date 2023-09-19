Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bank of England deputy governor says impairments rising among UK lenders

By Elliot Smith,CNBC

Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images
  • In a bid to tame runaway inflation, the central bank has hiked its main interest rate from 0.1% in December 2021 to a 15-year high of 5.25% presently.
  • And the market expects another hike later this week to 5.5%.

The British banking sector is seeing a rise in impairments amid rising inflation and ensuing interest rate hikes, according to Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods.

In a bid to tame runaway inflation, the central bank has hiked its main interest rate from 0.1% in December 2021 to a 15-year high of 5.25% presently, and the market expects another hike later this week to 5.5%.

The economy has proven surprisingly resilient, but Woods, also CEO of the Prudential Regulation Authority, said regulators are closely monitoring potential stresses in the banking sector.

"So far things have worked out a bit better than many people expected and particularly through Covid of course, the huge fiscal and monetary support did actually shield the banking system from credit losses," Woods told CNBC on Tuesday.

"As we're looking at it now, we are actually seeing a pickup in impairments across the banking sector. It's not one that people should be alarmed about."

The PRA estimates that just over 1% of mortgages are in arrears. Woods noted that number was equally high as recently as 2018, and during the financial crisis it was 3.6%.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Treasury yields hold steady as investors await economic data, Fed meeting

news 1 hour ago

Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine's Zelenskyy set for awkward encounter with Russians at UN; China urged to pressure Moscow

"So it's going up but from a very low base, and we've got a close eye on it," he added.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us