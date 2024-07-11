Audi strikes multiyear partnership with MLS' Inter Miami CF

Audi has struck a multiyear partnership with Inter Miami CF as the team's official premium automotive partner.

Starting Thursday, the partnership includes a fleet of vehicles, wrapped in Inter Miami CF's signature pink color, as well as Audi test drive experiences, fan zone activations and stadium LED and other in-game content.

The partnership comes at a major moment for North American soccer and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF.

Courtesy: Audi

Audi is driving up its sports investments and becoming the official premium automotive partner of Inter Miami CF.

The Volkswagen-owned company announced Thursday it has struck a multiyear partnership with the South Florida soccer club as Audi aims to reach a growing soccer fan base, according to Audi of America Chief Marketing Officer Emilie Cotter.

"They've got five million U.S. fans and growing, and they're just a real performance powerhouse, so it was a perfect fit for us," Cotter said.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Inter Miami CF president of business operations Xavier Asensi said elements of the partnership are ongoing as opportunities arise. He said Inter Miami CF aims for a long-term partnership where the two companies can build together.

"The good thing about being a partner is that when the opportunity happens, then you can seize it," Asensi said.

Audi has been the official automotive partner of Major League Soccer since 2015, and Cotter said the automaker hopes to continue to build its soccer portfolio.

Audi has also been increasing its sports investments more broadly, with plans to reenter Formula 1 auto racing starting in the 2026 season.

The Inter Miami CF partnership comes at a major moment for North American soccer, with the Copa America 2024 Final taking place in Miami on Sunday, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup slated for stadiums across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Inter Miami CF in particular has seen a boost from superstar Lionel Messi, who joined the roster last year, driving ticket sales. Asensi said the high-profile signing marks a "before and after Messi" period for the young club, founded in 2018.

"Six months or a year ago, people were like, 'Yeah, maybe,' but now I feel like everyone is a soccer fan," Cotter said. "What we're seeing is just a huge explosion of the sport in the U.S. and I do think Inter Miami has a special place in that growth."