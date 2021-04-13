Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Mixed Start as Investors Weigh J&J Covid Vaccine Setback

The U.S. FDA on Tuesday asked states to temporarily halt using Johnson and Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine after six people stateside developed a rare blood-clotting disorder.

Meanwhile, Moderna said Tuesday that its Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective at protecting against Covid and more than 95% effective against severe disease up to six months after the second dose.

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set for a mixed start on Wednesday as investors weigh a setback on the Covid vaccination front.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,840 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,820. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,751.61.

Shares in Australia looked poised for a quiet start, with the SPI futures contract at 6,971, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,976.90.

Covid developments

Investors will watch for market reaction to a Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asking states to temporarily halt using Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine after six women in the country developed a rare blood-clotting disorder. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. to date.

Meanwhile, Moderna said Tuesday that its Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective at protecting against Covid and more than 95% effective against severe disease up to six months after the second dose.

Globally, more than 137 million cases of Covid infections have been recorded and the death toll from the disease has crossed the 2.9 million mark, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 saw a new closing high as it advanced 0.33% to 4,141.59 while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.05% to end its trading day at 13,996.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged as it shed 68.13 points to close at 33,677.27.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.852 after earlier slipping from above 92.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.02 per dollar, stronger than levels above 109.5 against the greenback seen yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7644, above levels below $0.762 seen earlier this week.