Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Investors Await China's Trade Data for June

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

  • Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade.
  • China is set to release its trade data for June at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.
  • Overnight stateside, the major indexes on Wall Street rose to record closing highs.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade as investors awaited the release of China's trade data for June.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.55% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.57%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.54%.

Shares in Australia also advanced as the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.25% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% higher.

On the economic data front, China is set to release its trade data for June at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

Overnight stateside, the major indexes on Wall Street rose to record closing highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 126.02 points to 34,996.18 while the S&P 500 gained about 0.35% to 4,384.63. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.21% to 14,733.24.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.214 as it struggled to return to levels above 92.7 seen last week.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.30 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 110 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7481, above levels around $0.745 seen yesterday.

