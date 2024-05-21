Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as investors parse slew of Japanese data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Wednesday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.22%. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading about 0.73% lower, while the Kospi inched up 0.07%.

There was a marginal improvement in business sentiment, with the Reuters Tankan non-manufacturing index coming in at +26. Japan is slated to release its April trade data, as well as machinery orders for the month of March.

New Zealand's S&P/NZ50 inched up 0.75% ahead of a rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.28% in its first hour of trade. The CSI 300 was down 0.08%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three indexes closed in positive territory, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closing at new records as investors looked toward AI darling Nvidia's earnings report.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.22% to 16,832.62. The S&P 500 added 0.25% to 5,321.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.17% higher at 39,872.99.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Japan's machinery orders for March rise

Japan's machinery orders rose 2.7% year-on-year, compared to Reuters' expectations of a 2.3% climb.

On a month-on-month basis, core machinery orders rose 2.9% versus estimates of a 2.2% fall, LSEG data showed.

Core machinery orders tend to be volatile, but serve as a key gauge for capital expenditure.

According to Japan's Cabinet Office, core orders are forecast to fall by 1.6% quarter on quarter in the April to June period, after climbing 4.4% in the January-March period.

— Lee Ying Shan

Japanese exports in April rise, trade deficit larger than expected

Japan's exports for April climbed 8.3% year-on-year, according to numbers released by the Ministry of Finance.

It was higher than the 7.3% rise in March, but below expectations of a 11.1% rise by economists polled by Reuters. Exports to China grew 9.6%, the data showed.

Imports in April were also higher, climbing 8.3% compared to a year ago.

Japan's trade balance came up to a deficit of 462.5 billion yen ($2.96 billion), a larger deficit than Reuters' forecast of 339.5 billion yen.

— Lee Ying Shan

Japan business sentiment in May sees marginal improvement

Business sentiment at large Japanese firms improved marginally in May, according to the monthly Reuters Tankan survey.

The sentiment index for manufacturers came in at +9, the same as April.

The poll also showed the non-manufacturing index at +26, up slightly from +25 in April. A positive figure indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists in the sector, and vice versa.

The Reuters monthly poll is considered to be a leading indicator of the Bank of Japan's official survey.

— Lee Ying Shan

Stocks end Tuesday's session higher

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

U.S. stocks ended Tuesday's trading session in the green.

The S&P 500 added 0.25% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.22%. Both indexes closed at new record highs.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.17%.

— Hakyung Kim

Coffee futures pop nearly 5%, head for third consecutive positive day

Hinterhaus Productions | Stone | Getty Images

Coffee futures jumped 4.7% Tuesday and headed for a third consecutive winning day.

Prices also hovered near their highest level since May 2, hitting a high of $216.10 per pound. Coffee futures have risen more than 16% since the start of the year.

— Samantha Subin, Gina Francolla