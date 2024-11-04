Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as investors eye Fed and RBA rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors prepared for the U.S. presidential election and a possible interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve later this week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.68% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix inched up 0.33%. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.67%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.25%. The country's consumer inflation in October rose 1.3% from a year ago, slightly cooler than Reuters' expectations of 1.4%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 20,658, slightly higher than the HSI's last close of 20,567.52.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.56% as traders keep an eye on the upcoming central bank rate decision. Analysts at HSBC and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to leave the cash rate unchanged.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 257.59 points, or 0.61%, to close at 41,794.60. The S&P 500 dipped 0.28% to settle at 5,712.69, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.33% to 18,179.98.

The moves in stocks Monday came as safe-haven U.S. Treasurys rallied, suggesting that some investors may be reducing risk ahead of Election Day.

In addition to the election, Wall Street is preparing for the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision on Thursday. According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders anticipate a 99% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the end of the central bank's policy meeting, following a half-percentage-point reduction in September.

—CNBC's Jesse Pound and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

Stocks close lower Monday as Election Day looms

The major averages slumped in the final session before Election Day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 258 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both slipped about 0.3%.

— Darla Mercado

Traders are pricing in too many Fed rate cuts, BlackRock Investment Institute says

Traders are still pricing in Federal Reserve rate cuts too aggressively, according to the BlackRock Investment Institute.

Jean Boivin, the head of the institute, said in a note to clients on Monday that lingering inflation could keep the Fed's benchmark rate higher than expected through 2025. Traders are currently pricing in more than one full percentage point of additional rate cuts by the end of next year, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

A solid economy and stubborn inflation will likely keep the central bank from taking rates that low, Boivin said.

"U.S. Q3 GDP data last week showed consumer spending is still driving overall economic growth. Average monthly job creation over the past three months now stands at 104,000 after last week's jobs report — still a healthy pace and one likely to pick up given hiring stalled due to hurricane-related disruptions. As the U.S. election occurs, neither presidential candidate is focused on budget deficits that are likely to stay large no matter who wins," Boivin's note said.

— Jesse Pound

Oil gains more than 2% after OPEC+ delays production boost

Crude oil futures rose more than 2% on Monday, after OPEC+ delayed plans to increased production by one month until the end of December.

U.S. crude oil had gained $1.70, or 2.45%, to $71.19 per barrel by 11:45 a.m. ET, while global benchmark Brent was up $1.66, or 2.27%, to $74.76 per barrel.

OPEC+ plans to increase production and soft demand in China have weighed on prices for months, though the war in the Middle East has intervened occasionally to support brief rallies.

— Spencer Kimball