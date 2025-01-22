Asia-Pacific markets open mixed as investors parse slew of economic data in the region

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Thursday as investors assessed a slew of economic data in the region.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.42% lower at the open.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.38% at the open, while the Topix added 0.25%.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.21% and the Kosdaq traded 0.13% at the open.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 19,924, higher than the HSI's last close of 19,778.77.

Singapore is expected to report its inflation numbers for December. The Bank of Japan is also holding its next policy meeting today and tomorrow, where the BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda had signaled intentions to hike rates.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages advanced, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh all-time high as technology shares such as Oracle and Nvidia rallied on artificial intelligence optimism and President Donald Trump's new term in office.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.61% after hitting an intraday record of 6,100.81, exceeding the last milestone touched in December before the market pullback. The broad index closed at 6,086.37, slightly below its all-time closing high.

The Nasdaq Composite popped 1.28% to 20,009.34, underscoring the outperformance of tech names. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.92 points, or 0.3%, to 44,156.73, boosted by Procter & Gamble's gain of nearly 2% on the back of strong earnings.

—CNBC's Samantha Subin, Alex Harring and Sarah Min contributed to this report.



South Korea fourth-quarter GDP grows at its slowest pace in six quarters, missing expectations

South Korea's economy expanded 1.2% year on year in the fourth quarter, marking its slowest expansion since the second quarter of 2023.

Advance figures showed the figure missed the 1.4% expansion expected by economists polled by Reuters, and the growth was also softer compared with the 1.5% rise seen in the third quarter of 2024.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP growth also missed expectations, with the economy growing just 0.1% compared to the 0.2% forecast in the Reuters poll.

However, full-year GDP growth for 2024 came in at 2% compared with last year's 1.4% gain.

Stocks finish higher

The three major indexes ended Wednesday's session in the green.

The Nasdaq Composite led the way, jumping 1.3%. The S&P 500 and Dow added 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

— Alex Harring