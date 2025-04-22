Asia-Pacific markets subdued after Trump's attack on Fed chair sends Wall Street tumbling

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were subdued Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's sell-off after U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on his pressure campaign on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Japan's Nikkei 225 as well as the Topix were trading flat. South Korea's Kospi added 0.19% and the small-cap Kosdaq inched 0.16% higher.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.63%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.25%. Mainland China's CSI 300 slipped 0.17% at the open.

U.S. stock futures were nearly flat. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 18 points. Both the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also traded near the flatline.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages fell following Trump's attacks on Powell, raising questions about the central bank's independence, while traders received few signs of progress on global trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 971.82 points, or 2.48% to close at 38,170.41. The S&P 500 shed 2.36% and ended at 5,158.20, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.55% to settle at 15,870.90.

Powell noted last week that the Fed's independence is a "matter of law." Markets are trying to weigh how serious the termination threat is, versus jawboning for lower rates, ANZ economists wrote.

Bank of Japan likely to pause rate hikes in May, says Moody's Analytics

The Bank of Japan is likely to pause rate hikes in its May meeting in part due to market uncertainty and softer inflation, said Moody's Analytics.

"The Bank of Japan looks set to hold its fire at its upcoming policy meeting, with tariff uncertainty and jittery financial markets forcing a pause," wrote Stefan Angrick, Moody's Analytics' head of Japan and frontier markets economics.

Washington's reciprocal tariffs announcements earlier in April triggered a sharp markets sell-off, fueling the kind of volatility that the Bank of Japan prefers to avoid when changing policy, he added.

The country's inflation grew 3.6% year on year in March, marking three straight years that the headline inflation figure is above the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

However, the central bank is not done tightening rates, thanks to sticky inflation and improving wage dynamics. Additionally, the Japanese yen still remains weaker than economic fundamentals suggest even though it appreciated recently, which adds to the case for more tightening down the road, the economist noted.

Gold prices hit fresh record high with more room to run

Gold prices rose to a fresh record high, with some analysts seeing more room for bullion prices to run after U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on Fed chair Jerome Powell.

Gold futures on the U.S. Commodity Exchange were up to $3,436 per ounce while spot gold prices are at $3,425.26 per ounce.

"President Donald Trump's push against Fed President Jerome Powell could fuel more caution on international markets and a flight toward safe-haven instruments and away from U.S. assets," said Konstantinos Chrysikos from finance broker Kudotrade.

Stocks slide to end Monday's session

Stocks ended Monday in the red, although they came back from their session lows in the late afternoon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 971.82 points, or 2.48%, to settle at 38,170.41. The S&P 500 shed 2.36% to finish at 5,158.20, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.55% and closed at 15,870.90.

Bitcoin climbs to its highest level of the month as stocks tumble

Bitcoin hit its highest level of the month, reaching $88,557.01 at one point as the stock market sold off yet again. It was last trading about 3% higher at $87,040.70.

"This move is less about enthusiasm and more about exhaustion. Risk markets are rotating," said Ben Kurland, CEO at crypto research platform DYOR. "What we're seeing is a slow bleed from overextended positions into safer liquidity. Bitcoin's bounce isn't driven by momentum traders, it's the result of sidelined capital inching back into the market while equities digest macro uncertainty. In other words, risk isn't off, it's just being repriced."

Bitcoin was trading more in line with stocks for much of the month amid tariff-fueled volatility and uncertainty, but has slowly been decoupling. It's up about 5% in April while the S&P 500 is down more than 8% in that period. Meanwhile, gold is up 9.5% on the month.

If bitcoin can meaningfully clear the $88,000 level it would be a positive near-term development for the crypto asset, putting next resistance near $95,900, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton.

Dollar hits lowest level in three years

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index fell as low as 97.92 on Monday, its lowest level since March 2022.

The latest drop for the greenback comes after Friday's criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from President Donald Trump. Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Evercore ISI, said Monday on "Squawk Box," said those comments by Trump could add more fuel to the trend of foreign investors pulling out of the U.S.

"We're seeing a clear signal from the market that it doesn't like even the idea that the president might try to remove the Fed chair. There has been some loss of confidence in U.S. economic policy making in recent weeks. We've seen that in this very odd combination of upward pressure at times on longer-term bond yields combined with a weaker dollar. That suggests global investors pulling capital out of the U.S.," Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Evercore ISI, said Monday on "Squawk Box."

