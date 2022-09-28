Asia-Pacific Markets Open Higher After Wall Street Rebounds Overnight

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose at the open on Thursday following a rebound on Wall Street overnight. The rally in the U.S. came after the Bank of England said it would intervene in the bond market to stabilize conditions.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan advanced 1% and the Topix index gained 0.31%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.38%.

In South Korea, the Kospi added 1.5% and the Kosdaq was 2.5% higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.72%.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average popped 548.75 points, or 1.88%, to 29,683.74. The S&P 500 gained 1.97% to 3,719.04, staging a comeback after notching a new bear market low the previous session. The Nasdaq Composite was 2.05% higher at 11,051.64 at the close.

China Vanke subsidiary Onewo and Chinese EV maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology are set to start trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, both being among the largest initial public offerings of the year.

Stocks may continue this 'oversold bounce' over the next few days, Wells Fargo's Harvey says

Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey expects stocks to continue their upward move.

"The spike in short interest, retail selling skew, and BOE's action all suggest stocks will continue their oversold bounce for the next few days," he said in a note to clients Wednesday.

Stocks hit fresh lows earlier in the week, with the S&P 500 notching a new bear market. The sell-off was triggered by the Fed's latest rate decision last week, which some investors believe steered the market into oversold conditions.

As the cost of capital rises and prices hover near record highs, the consensus is increasingly coming to believe that a Fed-induced recession is unavoidable, Harvey said.

"We look at a recession like a car crash," he wrote. "You never know how bad it will be, but there is almost no 'better-than-expected' outcome — so policymakers need to be careful what they wish for."

10-year Treasury yield drops the most since 2020

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped the most since 2020 on Wednesday, despite briefly topping 4% earlier in the session, after the Bank of England announced a bond-buying plan to stabilize the British pound.

The 10-year Treasury yield last dropped 23 basis points to 3.733%, or the most it's dropped since 2020.

It hit a high of about 4.019%, a key level that was the highest since October 2008, earlier in the day before erasing those gains.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.

