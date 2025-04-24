Asia-Pacific markets open higher after Wall Street gains as investors assess trade climate

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher after Wall Street gained for a third straight day as tech stocks rallied, with investors assessing the trade climate as the U.S. tones down tariff rhetoric.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.91% and the Topix added 0.88% in the open. South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.03% while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.6% as South Korea reportedly inches closer to striking a trade deal with the U.S.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 22,158, higher than HSI's last close of 21,909.76.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Australian markets are closed for a holiday.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 were 0.3% higher, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.4%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered around the flatline.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher thanks to strong gains in megacap tech names, as investors continued to look for signs of progress on the global trade front.

The S&P 500 ended up 2.03% at 5,484.77, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 2.74% to finish at 17,166.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the other two indexes, weighed down by a 6.6% drop in IBM, but still added 486.83 points, or 1.23%, at 40,093.40.

Shares of Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Tesla and Microsoft all closed higher, propelling the major averages to their third day of gains in a row

"Investors are becoming more comfortable with the uncertainties of tariffs as earnings roll in," said Louis Navellier, chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates. "The market seems to be positioning itself for a near-term reduction in the current sky-high China tariffs," he added.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Stocks close higher for third day in a row

Stocks rallied on Thursday, notching their third day of gains in a row.

The S&P 500 rallied 2.03%, closing at 5,484.77. The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.74% to settle at 17,166.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 486.83 points, or 1.23%, finishing at 40,093.40.

— Lisa Kailai Han

U.S. markets are sliding toward a recessionary regime, UBS says

In a Thursday note, UBS strategist Sean Simonds wrote that the U.S. is increasingly approaching a recessionary regime.

"Markets pricing rapidly in a 'recessionary' direction," he wrote.

Simonds added that tariff-sensitive stocks are being "aggressively repriced" and are now down 20% relative to the market.

Meanwhile, consumer discretionary stocks could take an even bigger hit going forward.

"Consumer discretionary stocks are typically sensitive to growth slowdowns/recessions and have underperformed recently as the market pushes quickly in this direction. Earnings expectations have also been rapidly revised lower and hedge fund positioning has adjusted significantly," Simonds said. "Our models suggest more consumer discretionary downside momentum (eg. Kohls) and relative outperformance coming from communication services and utilities (eg. Live Nation and Ameren)."

— Lisa Kailai Han

IMF cuts Asia growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund lowered its Asia economic growth forecast to 3.9% in 2025 from a 4.6% forecast made last year.

Uncertainty surrounding trade policy is a major headwind for the region, Krishna Srinivasan, the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department director, told reporters Thursday.

However, Srinivasan noted the central banks in the region have some scope to ease monetary policy that can help protect against some of the damage from trade policy.

— Hakyung Kim