Asia-Pacific markets mostly climb on U.S.-China trade talks

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climbed after reports that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet with their Chinese counterparts this week, in what could mark the beginning of potential negotiations over President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.22% while the Topix rose 0.38%. South Korea's Kospi added 0.32% while the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.7%.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.17%.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 22,837, higher than its last close of 22,662.71.

Bessent and Greer are set to hold talks with Chinese officials in Switzerland this week to address trade and economic issues.

The discussions mark a potential turning point in de-escalating the trade tensions ignited by Trump, who last month raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145% while easing levies on most other countries. In response, China imposed heavy tariffs on U.S. products.

U.S. stock futures advanced Tuesday night as investors monitored the latest updates on U.S. trade negotiations and looked toward the Federal Reserve interest rate announcement expected Wednesday afternoon. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 280 points, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures popped 0.8%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rallied 1%.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 389.83 points, or 0.95%, to close at 40,829.00. The S&P 500 shed 0.77% and settled at 5,606.91, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.87% to end at 17,689.66. All three of the major averages posted back-to-back declines.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Trump officials Bessent and Greer to meet with Chinese counterparts on trade, economic issues

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland this week to discuss economic and trade matters, their offices announced Tuesday.

The meetings appear to be a major first step for Washington and Beijing to potentially resolve an ongoing trade war ignited by President Donald Trump.

Trump last month ratcheted up tariffs on Chinese imports to 145% while scaling back so-called reciprocal tariffs on almost all other U.S. trading partners. China, which is one of the U.S.'s largest trading partners, retaliated with steep tariffs on U.S. goods.

Read the full story here.

—Kevin Breuninger

Market could hit new lows even if Trump dials back China tariffs, Paul Tudor Jones says

Adam Galica | CNBC

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the stock market could set new lows for the year, even if President Donald Trump backs down from the current levels of tariffs on China.

"For me, it's pretty clear. You have Trump who's locked in on tariffs. You have the Fed who's locked in on not cutting rates. That's not good for the stock market," he said.

"We'll probably go down to new lows, even when Trump dials back China to 50%," the hedge fund manager added.

The S&P 500's lowest close this year was 4,982.77 on April 8.

— Jesse Pound