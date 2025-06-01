Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed after Trump says he plans to double steel tariffs to 50%

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after President Donald Trump told U.S. steelworkers late Friday that he will double tariffs on steel imports to 50%, effective from Wednesday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.89% and the Topix declined 0.65% at the open. South Korea's Kospi added 0.16% while the small-cap Kosdaq traded flat.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was also unchanged at the open.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 22,901, lower than its last close of 23,289.77.

China, Malaysia and New Zealand markets are closed for the holidays.

"We're going to bring it from 25% to 50%, the tariffs on steel into the United States of America," Trump said during remarks at U.S. Steel's Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, adding that the steep tariffs would "further secure the steel industry."

Trump also posted on Truth Social that the steel tariffs will start on June 4.

U.S. stock futures fell as Wall Street looks to the start of a new month of trading following a strong performance in May. S&P 500 futures traded down 0.3%, along with Nasdaq-100 futures. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also declined 108 points, or 0.3%.

Last Friday, the three major averages closed mixed. The S&P 500 was little changed on Friday to close out a big winning month, inching down by 0.01% to end at 5,911.69. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.32% to 19,113.77, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 54.34 points, or 0.13%, to finish at 42,270.07.

Japan and South Korean steel stocks fall after Trump says he intends to double tariffs

Steel-related stocks in Japan and South Korea declined after U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to double tariffs on steel imports to 50%, effective from Wednesday.

Japanese steel production company JFE Holdings lost 1.23%, and Kobe Steel slipped 0.18%. South Korea's Hyundai Steel fell 3% while steel manufacturer Posco Holdings declined 1%.

Japan's Nippon Steel bucked the trend to climb 1.58% after Trump heralded the company as a "great partner" to U.S. Steel on Friday.

S&P 500 closes little changed

The S&P 500 finished Friday's rocky session session near flat.

The broad index ended slightly below its flatline. The Dow closed up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked down 0.3%.

