Asia-Pacific Markets Fall; China's Factory Activity Ahead

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific are trading lower Thursday as investors await the results of a private survey on China's factory activity.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 1.05% in early trade, and the Topix index dropped 0.73%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.24%.

The Kospi in South Korea shed 1.23% and the Kosdaq lost 0.91%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.53%.

Markets are keeping an eye on the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for August due to be released on Thursday.

Official manufacturing PMI data released on Wednesday showed that factory activity shrank amid a recent rise in Covid infections, and the nation facing the worst heatwaves in decades.

Overnight in the U.S., major stock indexes rose earlier in the session, but closed lower for a fourth straight day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 280.44 points, or nearly 0.9%, to 31,510.43. The S&P 500 slipped roughly 0.8% to end the day at 3,955, and the Nasdaq Composite declined about 0.6% to 11,816.20.

