Asia-Pacific Markets Fall; China's Factory Activity Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific are trading lower Thursday as investors await the results of a private survey on China's factory activity.
Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 1.05% in early trade, and the Topix index dropped 0.73%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.24%.
The Kospi in South Korea shed 1.23% and the Kosdaq lost 0.91%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.53%.
Markets are keeping an eye on the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for August due to be released on Thursday.
Official manufacturing PMI data released on Wednesday showed that factory activity shrank amid a recent rise in Covid infections, and the nation facing the worst heatwaves in decades.
Money Report
Overnight in the U.S., major stock indexes rose earlier in the session, but closed lower for a fourth straight day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 280.44 points, or nearly 0.9%, to 31,510.43. The S&P 500 slipped roughly 0.8% to end the day at 3,955, and the Nasdaq Composite declined about 0.6% to 11,816.20.