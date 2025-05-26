Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Asia-Pacific markets set for muted open as investors assess Trump's tariff plans

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

Overlooking the city with Busan Tower in Yongdusan Park. Nampo-dong, Busan, South Korea.
Jungang Yan | Moment | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to have a muted open Tuesday, as investors assessed U.S. President Donald Trump's postponement of 50% tariffs on European Union imports.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open slightly higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 37,575 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 37,610, against the index's Monday close of 37,531.53.

Hong Kong markets are poised to open flat with futures tied to the Hang Seng index at 23,200, compared to the benchmark's last close of 23,282.33.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Futures tied to Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index stood at 8,411, pointing to a higher open than its last close of 8,361.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

U.S. futures jumped as investors welcomed Trump's postponement of tariffs on imports from the European Union.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Dow futures rise 400 points after Trump announces extension on EU tariff: Live updates

news 8 hours ago

From Las Vegas to Key West: U.S. travelers say these are the 10 most popular summer destinations in the country

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 407 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures climbed 1.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures popped 1.3%.

— CNBC's Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us