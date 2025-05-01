Asia-Pacific markets rise as China evaluates trade talks with the U.S.

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose after China said that it was evaluating possible trade talks with the U.S.

Markets in the region also trailed gains on Wall Street after all three key benchmarks advanced overnight on optimism that a slowdown in the global economy will not impede the progress of developments in artificial intelligence.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened 0.85% higher.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.76% while the broader Topix index advanced 0.18%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi index was flat while the small-cap Kosdaq moved up 0.67%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.72%.

China markets are closed for the Labor Day public holiday.

U.S. stock futures slipped as Wall Street digested the earnings reports of two so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks - Apple and Amazon.

In extended trading, shares of Apple slid more than 4% after revenue from its Services division fell short of Wall Street's estimates in its second fiscal quarter. Meanwhile, Amazon's shares declined over 2% as the e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, but released soft guidance for the current period as it navigates uncertainty around U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

Overnight stateside, stocks rose as strong quarterly results from Meta Platforms and Microsoft - two Big Tech and "Magnificent Seven" stocks - eased concerns of a slowdown in artificial intelligence-powered developments amid the current macroeconomic uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 83.60 points, or 0.21%, to close at 40,752.96. The S&P 500 gained 0.63% to end at 5,604.14, still slightly below its levels from before President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs announcement in early April. The Nasdaq Composite increased 1.52%, to close at 17,710.74 and wipe out the decline it experienced since April 2.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Sean Conlon and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

Bitcoin moves closer to $100,000

Bitcoin rose sharply early Friday, reversing its losses from earlier in the week. The cryptocurrency is now fast approaching $100,000 — a threshold it last traded at on February 7.

As at 8.35 a.m. Singapore time, Bitcoin had advanced 0.34% to $96,805.58.

— Amala Balakrishner

Japan March jobless rate at 2.5% as tariff uncertainty weighs on growth outlook

Japan's unemployment rate in March edged higher to 2.5%, the government data showed Friday, as the country faces heightened uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs and shrinking corporate profits.

The jobless rate was higher than the February level and Reuters-polled analysts' forecast of 2.4%, according to LSEG data.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio widened to 1.26 in March from 1.24 in February, separate labour ministry data showed, compared with the forecast of 1.25 in a Reuters poll.

The Bank of Japan kept its key policy rate unchanged in a decision Thursday and sharply cut its growth forecasts citing tariff headwinds.

— Anniek Bao

South Korea's inflation steadies in April, but surpasses forecast

South Korea's inflation rate rose 2.1% year on year in April, the same pace as the month before.

This follows higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and shoes and education, data released by Statistics Korea on Friday showed.

The reading is slightly above the 2% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters and now offers the Bank of Korea room to consider resuming its rate-cut cycle in its policy meeting later in the month.

On a seasonally adjusted month on month basis, South Korea's inflation edged up 0.1% in April.

This is its lowest reading since November 2024 and is marginally below the 0.2% rise in the previous month.

— Amala Balakrishner