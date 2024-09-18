Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors digest outsized Fed rate cut; Japan's Nikkei jumps over 2%

By Anniek Bao,CNBC

The Bank of Japan headquarters is seen in Tokyo on January 30, 2017. The Bank of Japan will pull the plug on its eight-year negative interest rate policy in April, according to more than 80% of economists polled by Reuters, marking a long-awaited major shift from a global outlier central bank.
Kazuhiro Nogi | Afp | Getty Images
  • New Zealand's GDP for the second quarter contracted by 0.2% from the previous quarter, according to the official data released Thursday morning, less than Reuters poll estimates of a 0.4% decline.
  • Investors in Asia will also assess August trade data from Malaysia and unemployment numbers from Australia.
  • Bank of Japan is poised to kick off a two-day meeting ending Friday, where the central bankers will make a key rate decision, after it ended the decades-long ultralow interest rates earlier this year.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed in choppy trading Thursday, as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by a half-percentage point.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Japan's Nikkei 225 and the broad-based Topix were up over 2%. The Japanese yen weakened 1.13% to 143.89 against the U.S. dollar.

The Fed lowered its benchmark borrowing rate by a half percentage point, bringing its target range to 4.75% to 5%.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

In lockstep with the Fed, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut its interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.25, as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index seesawed back and forth and was last trading flat.

Mainland China's CSI 300 was 0.02% lower.

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

Ray Dalio calls upcoming U.S. election the most consequential of his lifetime

news 37 mins ago

Binance CEO says crypto exchange saw 40% growth this year in institutional, corporate investors

South Korea's blue-chip Kospi slipped 0.51% after opening higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.4%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.15%.

New Zealand's GDP for the second quarter contracted by 0.2% from the previous quarter, according to the official data released Thursday morning, less than Reuters poll estimates of a 0.4% decline.

Bank of Japan is poised to kick off a two-day meeting ending Friday, where the central bankers will make a key rate decision, after the central bank ended its decades-long ultra-low interest rates regime earlier this year.

Investors in Asia also assessed unemployment numbers from Australia, and awaited central bank decisions in the region.

Australia's national unemployment rate remained steady in August at 4.2%, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics, in line with Reuters-polled analysts' expectation.

Taiwan's central bank is set to make a key rate decision Thursday, and release its revised economic growth and inflation forecasts for this year.

The Taiwan Weighted Index edged 0.07% higher.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.25% to 41,503.1, while the S&P 500 fell 0.29% to end at 5,618.26. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.31% to 17,573.3.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 surged to fresh highs during intraday trading before reversing course to close lower.

—CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us