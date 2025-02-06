Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed open as investors await India rate decision, U.S. jobs data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open mixed Friday as investors awaited India's interest rate decision, with focus also on a key U.S. jobs report.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.21% lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a lower open for the market. The futures contract in Chicago is currently at 38,970 and its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 38,975 compared to the index's previous close of 39,066.53.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 20,907, slightly higher than the HSI's last close of 20,891.62.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to conclude its policy meeting on Friday. The central bank is likely to trim the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 climbed for a third straight session on Thursday as investors weighed the latest batch of corporate earnings.

The broad market index added 0.36% to 6,083.57, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.51% to 19,791.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, lost 125.65 points, or 0.28%, and closed at 44,747.63.

Wall Street is now awaiting January's jobs report, which is scheduled for release on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones are forecasting nonfarm payrolls growth of 169,000 for the month, less than the 256,000 jobs added in December.

—CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Sean Conlon contributed to this report.

UBS sees gold prices climbing to new all-time highs going forward

Tariff concerns have already sent gold prices to fresh all-time highs this week, but UBS believes the precious metal could advance even higher in valuation.

In a Friday note, UBS raised its gold forecasts to $3,000 per ounce over the next 12 months. Spot gold was last trading $2,849.89 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $2,882.16 on Wednesday.

"Our base case remains that significant tariffs against Canada and Mexico are unlikely to be sustained for a prolonged period, and that the ratcheting up of the U.S.'s effective tariff rate on China to 30% will be gradual," UBS wrote. "But, we also believe gold will continue to be supported throughout the year by elevated uncertainty, an extension of the global rate-cutting cycle, and strong investor and central bank demand."

"Direct exposure to the metal may dampen risk in portfolios," the bank added. "Equities linked to gold (such as gold miners) may offer greater capital gains potential but are likely to be more volatile and act like equities in times of risk aversion. We believe gold and the means to invest in it (directly or indirectly) should form part of a well-diversified portfolio," the note said.

— Lisa Kailai Han