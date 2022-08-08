Asia-Pacific Markets Are Poised to Open Lower; SoftBank Posts Quarterly Loss

Futures in the Asia-Pacific are set to fall Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report.

SINGAPORE — Futures in the Asia-Pacific are set to fall Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report.

SPI futures in Australia were at 6,915, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,020.6.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,170 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,170. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,249.24.

SoftBank's Vision Fund reported a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter on Monday after the market close. The tech-focused fund has suffered as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.

In economic data, investors are looking ahead to the U.S. consumer price index data due Wednesday stateside.

Singapore and India markets are closed for a holiday on Tuesday.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 dipped 0.12% to 4,140.06 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1% to 12,644.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly to close at 32,832.54.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six foreign currencies, was at 106.435, slightly lower after its recent jump to nearly 107.

"Continued hawkish messages from the Fed and a strong CPI result can support the USD," Kristina Clifton, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a Tuesday morning note.

The Japanese yen traded at 134.93 per dollar following a sharp weakening after last week's strong U.S. jobs report.

The Australian dollar was at $0.6986. It briefly climbed above $0.70 overnight.

Oil futures settled nearly 2% higher on Monday's session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were 0.32% lower on Tuesday morning in Asia, at $90.47 per barrel.

— CNBC's Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.