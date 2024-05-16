Asia-Pacific markets are mostly set to open lower as investors await key economic data from China

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to take a breather after rallying in the previous session, as investors await key China data to assess the state of the world's second largest economy.

China data, including new house prices, urban unemployment and retail sales figures for April, is due later in the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a two-day state visit to China, said at a press conference that discussions had been "warm and comradely" and had shown the importance of the two countries' relationship.

Singapore will also release its non-oil domestic export figures for April, with NODX expected to fall 10% year on year.

Futures for the S&P/ASX 200 point to a weaker open, at 7,875 compared to their last close of 7,881.3.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was also set to fall, with the futures contract in Chicago at 38,620 and its Osaka counterpart at 38,530, against the index's last close of 38,920.26.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,562, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 19,376.53.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly lower, after briefly jumping above 40,000 for the first time.

The blue-chip index hit a high of 40,051.05. It had neared the 40,000 mark earlier this year before a slight April pullback on worries over high interest rates.

During the session, the S&P 500 also climbed to a new record after closing above the 5,300 level for the first time ever on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also hit an all-time high.

The 30-stock Dow ended the day down 0.1% at 39,869.38. The S&P 500 fell 0.21%, while the Nasdaq Composite finished the day 0.26% lower.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan

There's still room for further upside for Big Tech stocks, Barclays says

Backed up by artificial intelligence-related tailwinds, the tech sector has largely led the current market rally. Shares of graphics processer manufacturer Nvidia are up 91% this year alone.

Despite this bull run, Barclays is still constructive on the sector.

"Big Tech fundamentals still look good here and we think there's room to run over the next couple of quarters, even though the bar for the group to deliver has been set very high. Big Tech revisions have strengthened further post-Q1 earnings, bifurcating even more from the rest of the S&P 500," strategist Venu Krishna wrote in a note.

Krishna added that the defensible margins that characterize the sector also have scarcity value in an increasingly troubling macroeconomic environment.

— Lisa Kailai Han

The S&P 500 is headed for the 5,575 level, Strategas' Verrone says

The S&P 500 could next find support at the 5,575 level, according to Strategas head of technical and macro research Chris Verrone.

"[It's] not exactly advanced math, but simple breakout technique suggests roughly 5550-5600 as the next S&P target," Verrone wrote in a Thursday note.

The S&P 500 has gained more than 2% over the past week and nearly 12% in 2024.

— Brian Evans

U.S. may need unemployment to rise for 'last mile' of inflation fight, Bernanke paper says

New research authored by former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke and International Monetary Fund veteran Olivier Blanchard suggests that the U.S. and other countries may need unemployment to rise for inflation to fall back to normal levels.

The working paper, published by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, comes from a project in which 10 global central banks used a model developed by Bernanke and Blanchard to examine the pandemic-era inflation spike. The research showed that some period of higher unemployment and slower wage growth may be necessary to accomplish the "last mile" of reducing inflation.

"As the effects of relative price shocks and shortages stabilized or reversed, inflation declined, and the role of labor market tightness became increasingly important, suggesting that some slowing of activity might be necessary to get US inflation all the way back to target," the paper's abstract said.

The paper does say in its conclusion that "the unemployment costs of the last mile could be limited" in the U.S.

— Jesse Pound