Asia Markets Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting and as U.S. Inflation Rate Hits Two-Year Low

Asia-Pacific markets are largely higher as the inflation in the U.S. rose at a 4% annual rate in May, the lowest in two years. This gives room for the Federal Reserve to pause and skip a rate hike when they meet later this week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 popped 1.05% on its open, inching closer to the Nikkei's all time high is just under 39,000 points in December 1989. The Topix also continued to set new year highs, climbing 0.85%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.32%, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.22% and the Kosdaq traded close to the flatline.

South Korea's unemployment rate came in at 2.5% for May, falling for the second straight month and lower than the 2.6% recorded in April.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also set for a strong open, with futures at 19,535 compared to the HSI's close of 19,521.42.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite notched fresh 13-month highs during Tuesday's session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.43%, while the S&P 500 added 0.69%. The Nasdaq Composite posted the largest gains, rising 0.83%. Currently, the S&P is up about 25% from its October low, surpassing the simplistic definition of a bull market.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Alex Harring contributed to this report

South Korea unemployment falls for second straight month

South Korea's unemployment rate fell for a second straight month to 2.5% in May, its lowest level since August 2022.

Government data showed that the number of employed persons totaled 28.84 million in May, increasing by 1.2% year-on-year.

The employment to population ratio stood at 63.5% in May, up 0.5% percentage points year-on-year.

Separately, the number of unemployed persons was at 787,000 thousand people in May, down 11.5% year-on-year.

— Lim Hui Jie

CPI comes in at lowest level in 2 years

The consumer price index rose 4% year over year last month, matching a Dow Jones forecast and marking its lowest level in two years. The CPI's month-over-month change and so-called core measure — which strips out volatile food and energy prices — were also in line with expectations.

— Jeff Cox

Stocks close higher ahead of Federal Reserve policy meeting

Stocks closed higher on Tuesday after traders spent the session adding to optimism that the latest inflation data could support the central bank skipping a rate hike for June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 146 points , or 0.4%, to close at 34,212.12. The S&P 500 gained 0.7% to close at 4,369.01, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8% to 13,573.32.

The consumer price index showed inflation increased 0.1% in May, down from 0.4% a month earlier, and gained 4% year over year. The Fed will decide its next move on policy Wednesday.

— Brian Evans

WTI Crude Futures on track for best day since May

WTI (JUL) gained 3.7% to reach $69.74 Tuesday, on track for its best day since May 5, when it gained 4.05%. This is also the commodity's first positive day in the last four trading sessions.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is also up 4%, on pace for its best day since Jun 2, when OIH gained 5.12%. OIH leaders today include NexTier, Patterson-UTI, Nabors, Transocean, which are all up more than 5% during Tuesday's trading session.

— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla

China internet ETF rises 4%

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is up about 4% in Tuesday's session.

That puts it on pace for its best performance since June 1, when the fund finished 4.97% higher.

Baidu has led the index up with a gain of more than 7%. iQIYI and Lufax followed, with each advancing more than 6%.

All U.S. stocks in the index were up in Tuesday's session.

Despite the rally, the ETF is still down more than 4% this year.

— Alex Harring, Gina Francolla