Asia Markets Set to Slide as U.S. Debt Ceiling Bill Heads to House Floor

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to slide further on Thursday ahead of a final vote on the bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling after it passed a key procedural hurdle in the House overnight.

Private surveys for factory activity data for China, Japan, South Korea as well as several Asean countries will be released later today.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is set for a lower open after it retreated from the 31,000 mark on Wednesday, with the futures contract in Chicago at 30,785, and its counterpart in Osaka at 30,760 against its last close at 30,887.88.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,087, slightly lower than the index's last close of 7,091.3.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set to head further into bear market territory, with futures at 18,163 compared to the HSI's close of 18,234.27. HSI futures stood at the lowest the index has been since Nov 28, 2022.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes slipped as investors kept an eye on the federal debt ceiling debate in Washington in the final trading day of May, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.41% and the S&P 500 falling 0.61%. The Nasdaq Composite saw the largest loss, shedding 0.63%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Fed's Harker says he supports a rate hike pause

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Wednesday that he's leaning toward not raising rates at the central bank's June meeting.

"I am in the camp increasingly coming into this meeting thinking that we really should skip," Harker said. To be sure, he added that Friday's jobs report could change his mind. Following those comments, the CME Group's FedWatch tool showed only a 24% chance of the Fed raising rates.

— Fred Imbert

Dollar index reaches highest levels since March

The dollar index reached a fresh high of 104.361 Wednesday morning, marking its highest level since March 16. It pulled back slightly to 104.28 as of 9:52 a.m. ET.

The index, which weighs the U.S. greenback against a basket of currencies, is up 2.73% month to date, putting it on pace for its best month since September 2022, when it rose 3.14%.

— Hakyung Kim

April job openings unexpectedly rise, but Chicago PMI misses

The latest U.S. job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) shows openings increased to more than 10 million in April from 9.6 million in March. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a decline to 9.5 million.

"The surge in job openings defied expectations for a decline and stands as another testament to the resilience of the labor market," wrote Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick.

To be sure, not all data released Wednesday was positive. The Chicago PMI reading for May came in at 40.4, well below a Dow Jones forecast of 47.

— Fred Imbert