Asia markets open mixed, tracking Wall Street moves that saw investors rotate out of tech

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Tuesday after a mixed session on Wall Street that saw the Dow soar and the Nasdaq slip as investors rotated out of tech stocks.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.55% on open, after falling for three straight sessions.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.73% and the Topix dipped 0.34%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.4%, while the Kosdaq lost 0.62%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 18,903, higher than the HSI's last close of 18,874.14.

Investors will continue monitoring India's rupee after it weakened to a record low against the U.S. dollar. India on Monday reported inflation data for December, which declined for a second straight month year on year, coming in just below expectations at 5.22% and boosting the case for prospective interest rate cuts.

Thailand will be releasing its consumer confidence index for December.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed, outperforming the market, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped as traders continued to sell off major tech stocks that have powered the bull market.

The 30-stock Dow rose 358.67 points, or 0.86%, to close at 42,297.12 as investors rotated into nontech shares such as Caterpillar, JPMorgan and UnitedHealth. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.38% to 19,088.10. The S&P 500 inched up 0.16%, ending at 5,836.22.

All three benchmarks have declines for the past two weeks, with tech shares causing most of the damage.

S&P 500, Dow close higher while Nasdaq falls Monday

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Monday's session in the green.

The broad market index added 0.16%, while the Dow rose 0.86%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underperformed the market and closed 0.38% lower.

Energy outperforming in January

Energy has emerged as the top-performing sector month to date in what has been a rocky start for the market.

The sector has gained 5% as oil prices spiked following the U.S.' broadening of sanctions on Russian oil on Jan. 8.

Meanwhile, real estate and information technology are down 2.8% each in January, making them tied for the biggest underperformers in the S&P 500.

