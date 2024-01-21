Asia markets rise after U.S. stocks hit all-time highs, China loan prime rates in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed across the board on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains with the S&P500 surpassing its all-time high on Friday.

The broad market index rose 1.23% to settle at 4,839.81, crossing both the record intraday and closing highs from January 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which set its own all-time high at the end of last year, added 1.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.70%.

Investors in Asia will be watching China's one- and five-year loan prime rates, which currently stand at 3.45% and 4.2%, respectively.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,470, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 15,308.69. The HSI is near a 15-month low of 14,687.02 hit on Oct. 31, 2022.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the week up 0.48%, extending gains from Friday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 tested fresh 33-year highs, gaining 1.23%, while the Topix rose 0.91%.

South Korea's Kospi looks set to rise for a third straight day, up 0.18%. The small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.23%.

The Bank of Japan also kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting, and will announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

Later in the week, Japan will release its trade balances for December on Tuesday and January inflation numbers for Tokyo on Friday.

South Korea will also release its gross domestic product figures for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Wednesday.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report

— Ganesh Rao

— Ganesh Rao

Oil books weekly gain on Mideast tensions

Oil prices edged slightly lower on Friday but booked a weekly gain on tensions in the Middle East.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for February fell 67 cents, or .9%, to settle at $73.41 a barrel. The Brent contract for March shed 54 cents, or .68%, to settle at $78.56 a barrel.

U.S. crude booked a one week gain of 1% as investors keep a close eye on whether attacks by militants in the Red Sea could lead to a supply disruption. The global bench mark was up .47% for the week.

— Spencer Kimball

Consumer sentiment levels jump to highest level since July 2021

The University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers released on Friday indicated that consumers are growing increasingly confident on the economy and falling inflation.

The survey showed a reading of 78.8 for January, its highest level since July 2021 and up 21.4% from a year ago. That followed a big jump in December and comes despite public opinion surveys showing concern about the nation's direction.

On a two-month basis, sentiment showed its largest increase since 1991, said Joanne Hsu, the survey's director.

More on the survey results can be found here.

— Hakyung Kim, Jeff Cox

Bitcoin rides the stock market rally but still heads for a losing week

Bitcoin and ether rose with the stock market to end the week after the S&P 500 jumped to a new all-time high.

The price of bitcoin was up 2% at $41,763.87, after falling back to the key support level of $40,000 Thursday. Ether was 2% higher and trading at $2,491.82.

"Positive consumer sentiment and slowing inflation helped fuel the rally in risk-on assets," said Ryan Rasmussen, analyst at Bitwise Asset Management. "Investors generally view crypto investments as similar to tech and risk-on investments, so crypto riding this rally makes sense."

Bitcoin is still on pace to post a 4% loss for a week. It's fallen 10% since Jan. 10, when bitcoin ETFs were greenlit to begin trading in the U.S. The ETF approvals were widely expected to be a sell-the-news event. Ether is on pace to finish the week lower by 3%.

The move in crypto assets wasn't enough to pull up equities, however. Coinbase, Microstrategy and several mining stocks – including CleanSpark, Iris Energy and Riot Platforms – were flat. Marathon Digital rose about 1%.

— Tanaya Macheel