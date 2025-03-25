Asia markets opens higher after Wall Street extends gains on hopes of softer Trump tariffs

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains on expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs could be softer than expected earlier.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.71% higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.63% at the open, while the Topix added 0.39%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.38% while the small-cap Kosdaq traded 0.28% lower.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 23,478 also higher than the HSI's last close of 23,344.25.

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, the White House's planned tariffs set for April 2 are expected to be narrow in scope. Trump also on Friday suggested some "flexibility" for his reciprocal tariff plans for trading partners. However, U.S. consumers' confidence is taking a hit.

"As President Trump prepares to escalate the trade war next week, U.S. consumers are increasingly inflation-weary, their finances are more fragile, and they face higher risks in the labor market," Morning Consult wrote in a note, adding that U.S. consumers are expected to cut spending across all income brackets.

U.S. stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500 posted a marginal gain, marking its third positive session in a row.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 posted a slim gain, adding 0.16% to close at 5,776.65. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.46% and ended at 18,271.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crept higher by 4.18 points, or 0.01%, to settle at 42,587.50.

CNBC's Pia Singh and Hayung Kim contributed to this report.

Stocks end Tuesday in positive territory

The S&P 500 moved 0.16% higher to close at 5,776.65, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.46% to close at 18,271.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher by 4.18 points, or 0.01%, to settle at 42,587.50.

— Pia Singh

Energy outperforms in March

Energy, which has climbed 3.2% month to date, is the only positive sector in March.

The top outperformers in the sector are EQT and Expand Energy, which have jumped around 13% and 11%, respectively, for the month.

The energy sector was last up 0.3% Tuesday.

— Hakyung Kim