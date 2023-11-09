South Korea outperforms for the week as Asia markets fall on Powell comments

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Friday amid a downbeat tone set by U.S. markets overnight, while South Korea's benchmark index outpaced regional peers for the week.

The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index ended an eight-day winning streak as Treasury yields spiked and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled more work may be needed to bring down inflation.

South Korea's Kospi saw weekly gains of 1.75% after a strong start to the week when the country reimposed a ban on short selling.

The Kospi closed 0.72% lower at 2,409.6 on Friday, while the Kosdaq ended 1.69% lower at 789.31. On Monday, the Kosdaq gained 7.34% but has since fallen for four straight days, wiping out nearly all those initial gains. It ended the week 1.02% higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.24% to close at 32,568.11, after gains of nearly 1.5% in the prior session. The Topix eked out gains to end 0.07% higher at 2,336.72.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 1.74% in the final hour of trading and is poised for a weekly decline of 2.59%, which would make it the worst performer this week among Asia's major benchmarks. China's CSI 300 index closed 0.73% lower at 3,586.49.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.55% lower at 6,976.50.

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.81%, ending an eight-day winning streak, as a sharp jump in yields rattled investors.

The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.94% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.65%.

China’s largest chipmaker SMIC posts a 80% drop in third-quarter profit, shares slide

China's largest chipmaker SMIC on Thursday posted a 80% drop in third-quarter profit as global demand weakness hit foundries hard.

Hong Kong-listed shares of SMIC slid 5.98% by midday trading.

Net income for the quarter plunged 80% compared to a year ago — larger than the 64% drop posted in second quarter 2019, according to company figures.

SMIC or Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co., posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the third quarter of the year, down 15% year-on-year. Net income for that period was $93.98 million, far below analysts' expectations of $165.1 million.

Wynn Macau shares slide in Hong Kong trading

Hong Kong-listed shares of casino operator Wynn Macau slid 9.33% to their lowest in nearly a year.

The company posted a smaller quarterly net loss of $6.2 million versus the previous year's quarterly loss of $242.0 million.

The results come as Wynn Macau's controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts faces a strike in Las Vegas if it does not reach a deal with workers before the union's 5 a.m. PT Friday deadline. The Associated Press reported the casino operator could see 5,000 workers walk out if it misses the deadline.

Hospitality workers have already struck agreements with rival casino giants Caesars and MGM Resorts.

Wynn Resorts also reported third-quarter earnings overnight. During the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Julie Cameron-Doe referenced $10 million in one-time charges that included "accrual to the anticipated increases associated with a new union contract."

Shares of other casinos that operate in both Macao and Las Vegas were also lower in Hong Kong trading. MGM China fell 1.73% and Sands China shed 3.29%, while the broader Hang Seng index fell 1.62%.

SoftBank shares plunge on $6.2 billion quarterly loss amid WeWork collapse

Shares of Japan's SoftBank Group plunged 7.39% in early trading, hitting their lowest level since early June.

SoftBank booked another loss during the second quarter of 931.1 billion yen ($6.2 billion) versus LSEG estimates of a loss of 114.1 billion yen.

Quarterly net sales were 1.67 trillion Japanese yen versus expectations of 1.6 trillion yen.

SoftBank's losses were driven by the investment and financial support it provided to co-working space firm WeWork, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. this week.

The company said that its Vision Fund booked an investment gain of 21.3 billion yen, its second straight quarter of gains. It was driven by a gain arising from the sale of shares in chipmaker Arm to a subsidiary of SoftBank.

Japan's blue-chip Nikkei 225 fell 1.09% in the first hour of trading.

New Zealand October manufacturing activity contracts by the most in over two years

New Zealand's manufacturing sector contracted in October for the eighth straight month, according to a survey.

The Bank of New Zealand-BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) fell to 42.5 in October from 45.1 in September. The reading was much lower than the long-term average activity rate of 52.8.

It was also the biggest contraction since August 2021.

A figure above 50 shows manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below points to contraction.

BNZ senior economist Doug Steel said "today's PMI is not a good look for GDP and employment growth."

"There's a chance that the decline is bigger than we think, if the PMI does not bounce in the final months of the year."

New orders fell to 44.1 from 44.8 in the prior month.

Oil settles slightly higher after sell-off this week

Oil settled slightly higher on Thursday but still hovered at three-months lows after a sell-off this week triggered by worries that demand is softening.

Brent crude contracts for January edged up 47 cents, or .59%, to $80.01 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate contracts for December ticked up 41 cents, or .54%, to $75.74 a barrel.

Oil markets sold off this week on declining Chinese exports and forecasts that the U.S. will consume less crude this year, while fears of a broader Middle East war have abated.

Fed 'not confident' enough has been done to bring down inflation, Powell says

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech Thursday that the central bank thinks more may be needed to bring down inflation.

"The Federal Open Market Committee is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time; we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance," he said in his prepared speech.

Stocks moved to their lows of the day following Powell's remarks.

10-year Treasury yield rises after weak demand for bond auction

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped 11 basis points to 4.622% after the 30-year bond auction saw weak demand. The 2-year Treasury yield added roughly 4 basis points to 4.98%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Fed's Bowman expects more hikes; Barkin counsels patience

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Thursday she still expects interest rates to rise but supported the decision earlier this month to hold.

"There is an unusually high level of uncertainty regarding the economy and my own economic outlook, especially considering recent surprises in the data, data revisions, and ongoing geopolitical risks," Bowman said in prepared remarks for a speech to bankers in Florida. "Currently, the federal funds rate appears to be restrictive, and financial conditions have tightened since September," she added.

Separately, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he expects "some sort of a slowdown" in the economy ahead but sees inflation as still too high. After 11 rate hikes totaling 5.25 percentage points, Fed officials are in a place where they can observe how policy impacts the economy and decide from there, he said.

"Whether a slowdown that settles inflation requires more from us remains to be seen, which is why I supported our decision to hold rates at our last meeting. With rates restrictive and financial conditions tightened, we have time to reconcile competing narratives on demand and to test different views on the trajectory of inflation," Barkin said.

As a governor, Bowman is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. Barkin does not vote this year but will in 2024.

