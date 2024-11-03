Asia-Pacific markets rise as investors await U.S. elections, China parliament meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Monday as investors geared up for a busy week that includes the U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.

Investors will also closely watch China's parliament meeting that's scheduled to kick off on Monday. Chinese authorities are expected to announce more details on fiscal support when the meeting concludes on Friday.

China's October trade data is due Thursday after downbeat exports and imports growth in September.

South Korea will report its October consumer inflation reading on Tuesday, which is estimated to ease for the third consecutive month to 1.4% year on year, according to LSEG estimates. That's compared with 2.6% in July, 2.0% in August and 1.6% in September.

Australia's central bank will also reveal its interest rate decision on Tuesday. The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to hold its official cash rate at 4.35%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Japan's markets were closed Monday for a holiday.

South Korea's blue chip Kospi added 1.3% while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 2.85%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.33% in choppy trading, while mainland China's CSI 300 edged up 0.2%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched 0.31% higher.

The Taiwan Weighted Index advanced 0.63%.

Overnight in the U.S., stock futures slipped. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3%, while the S&P 500 futures lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq-100 futures dropping 0.3%.

U.S. crude futures jumped over 1% on Monday as the OPEC+ member countries agreed to delay a planned December output increase by one month. West Texas Intermediate jumped 1.42% to $70.47 per barrel and Brent climbed 1.37% to $74.10.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that Japan markets are closed for a holiday.

— Samantha Subin

— Amala Balakrishner

— Ganesh Rao