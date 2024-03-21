Nikkei 225 crosses 41,000 as Japan inflation accelerates in February; other Asia markets mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Nikkei 225 crossed 41,000 to hit a fresh all-time high on Friday as Japan inflation accelerated in February, while other Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed.

Japan's headline inflation rate for February came in at 2.8%, climbing from the 2.2% seen in February. Core inflation — which strips out prices of fresh food — also came in at 2.8% compared with 2% in the previous month.

The BOJ, in its monetary policy statement on Tuesday said that "the price stability target of 2 percent would be achieved in a sustainable and stable manner."

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.55% to breach the 41,000 mark, while the Topix, which also gained 0.42% to a fresh record.

South Korea's Kospi sank 0.12%, a reversal after leading gains in Asia on Thursday, and the small cap Kosdaq was down 0.23%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.29%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,747, pointing to a weaker open after the index gained almost 2% on Thursday and finished at 16,863.1.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes hit fresh records, continuing the rally from Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates steady and maintained its rate cut forecast for 2024.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 269.24 points, or 0.68%, to close at 39,781.37. The S&P 500 advanced 0.32% to end at 5,241.53, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.20% to finish at 16,401.84.

"People have faith in the Fed right now, and that cuts are coming," said Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets. "We are in a good place, and the market believes in the smooth landing narrative. Whatever the Fed is saying continues to be the music to the ears of the market."

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Taiwan central bank unexpectedly raises interest rate to highest level since 2008

Taiwan's central bank raised its main policy rate from 1.875% to 2%, its highest level since 2008, in a surprise move on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) said "inflation has stayed at a relatively higher level since 2021 and that a proposed electricity rate hike might be implemented in April this year, inflation expectations might shift upwards."

In a Reuters poll, 25 out of 26 economists said the central bank would keep the rate unchanged.

"The decision reinforced CBC's commitment in containing inflation," Commerzbank said, while adding that it now expects the central bank to take a cautious approach.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

South Korea's producer prices climb at fastest pace since April 2023

South Korea's producer price index rose 1.5% year on year in February, higher than the 1.3% in January and at its fastest rate since April 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI rose 0.5%, faster than January's 0.3% gain.

In South Korea, the PPI measures monthly variations in the prices of goods shipped by industrial producers within the domestic market.

— Lim Hui Jie

The so called "core-core" inflation metric, which strips out prices of both fresh food and energy and is watched by the Bank of Japan, came in at 2.5%, down from 2.6% in January.

— Lim Hui Jie

Reddit opens at $47 a share

NYSE

Reddit popped 38% on Thursday to open at $47 a share in its New York Stock Exchange debut.

The social media company began trading under the ticket symbol "RDDT" after pricing its IPO at $34 a share on Wednesday. It marks the first major social media company to go public since Pinterest in 2019.

— Samantha Subin, Jonathan Vanian

Industrials lead S&P 500's gain

Industrials stocks were among the best performers in the S&P 500 during Thursday's session.

The sector rose more than 1% during late-morning trading and was the top performer in the broad-based index thanks to 3% gains from Uber Technologies and Stanley Black & Decker. Other notable gainers included Caterpillar, Rockwell Automation, Cummins and Builders FirstSource.

Financial stocks also outperformed, boosting the sector 0.9%. Goldman Sachs, Blackstone and BlackRock each rallied 3%. PayPal and regional bank stocks such as Comerica, Raymond James and Citizens Financial added about 2% each.

— Samantha Subin

Apple shares slide after DOJ antitrust lawsuit

Apple shares slid 3% after the Department of Justice sued Apple on Thursday, saying that its iPhone ecosystem is a monopoly that drove its "astronomical valuation" at the expense of consumers, developers and rival phone makers.

Federal antitrust enforcement and 16 attorneys general also say that Apple's anti-competitive practices extend beyond the iPhone and Apple Watch businesses, citing Apple's advertising, browser, FaceTime and news offerings.

"Each step in Apple's course of conduct built and reinforced the moat around its smartphone monopoly," the complaint filed in the District of New Jersey said.

— Kif Leswing, Rohan Goswami