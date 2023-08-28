Asia markets rise as Wall Street comes off winning day; Japan unemployment higher than expected

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board as Wall Street came off a winning day on Monday. Names like Meta and Apple traded slightly higher, while Nvidia added 1.8%. Shares of electric vehicle giant Tesla inched up 0.1%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.28% after leading gains in Asia on Monday, while the Topix was up 0.15%.

The country's unemployment rate for July also came in higher than expected, at 2.7% compared with the 2.5% expected in a Reuters poll.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.11%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.27% and the Kosdaq was 0.17% higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index extended gains and climbed 0.74%, while on mainland China, the CSI 300 hovered below the flatline.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes gained ground, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.62% and the S&P 500 cup 0.63% limbed 0.63%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.84%.

Monday's rally was broad: Ten of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 were positive. The only outlier was the utilities sector, which ticked lower by 0.04%.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Brian Evans contributed to this report

CNBC Pro: Analyst says she's bullish on a global chipmaker and explains why it has an edge over the competition

One global chipmaker has an edge over its competitors, according to an analyst.

It stands out for having lots of cash and a diversified business, Hannah Gooch-Peters of asset management firm Sanlam Investments UK tells CNBC Pro.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Japan unemployment rate for July comes in higher than expected

Japan's unemployment rate came in at 2.7% for July, higher than the 2.5% in June and also higher than the 2.5% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The country's jobs-to-applicants ratio fell from 1.3 in June to 1.29 in July to mark the third month of decrease, against economists' forecast for the ratio to remain flat.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: Analysts pick 4 high-performance semiconductor stocks to play the booming market

Analysts at an Asian brokerage and investment group have picked four semiconductor stocks to play the "booming demand" for high-performance chips.

CLST's analysts say there's "booming demand for high-performance chips" and reveal their favorite stocks to buy.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Lucy Handley

China ETFs rise on Monday, regaining some ground after difficult month

Monday morning trading offered respite for a handful of beat-down ETFs tracking China.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) and iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) all advanced more than 2% on Monday.

Despite the move higher, it's still shaping up to be a difficult August for the group. The KWEB has slid more than 11%, while the FXI and MCHI are both down around 10%.

— Alex Harring, Gina Francolla

A resurgence in inflation remains a risk as long as economic growth is strong, strategist says

Federal Reserve policy rates have likely peaked, according to Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist, Principal Asset Management. However, the message to be taken from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech is that the central bank still needs to remain alert to inflation pressures.

"As long as economic growth is strong, a resurgence in inflation is a risk," said Shah.

"As such, the first Fed rate cut will likely only come in late 2Q 2024, once job losses have risen and growth has clearly slowed. By next summer, we will be able to determine if Fed Chair Powell could 'navigate by the stars under cloudy skies.'"

— Hakyung Kim

Airline stocks outperforming Monday

Airline stocks are outperforming on Monday as the stock market attempts to start the week off on the right foot.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF was up about 1% in afternoon trading. Shares of United Airlines rose 1.3%, while Delta Airlines added 1.2%.

The ETF is still down more than 10% year to date.

— Jesse Pound