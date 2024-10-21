Asia markets open lower after major U.S. indexes slip; India prepares for Hyundai debut

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets slipped on Tuesday, trailing a mixed session on Wall Street.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day down 1.2%, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.82% and its small cap Kosdaq lost 1.40%.

In contrast, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose marginally, while the broad based Topix was trading close to the flatline.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,386, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 20,478.46.

Investors in Asia will see a light day in terms of economic data. But they will be watching the 278.56 billion rupee ($3.3 billion) trading debut of Hyundai India on the country's stock exchange, which is reportedly set to be India's largest ever IPO.

During the U.S. trading session, two Federal Reserve officials had spoken about the trajectory of interest rates.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, noting the U.S.' resilient economy and strong labor market, said the longer term trajectory for interest rates could be higher than it has in the past.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said she supports the current move to lowering interest rates, but that a patient approach will be needed.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks ended mixed as Treasury yields rose and investors awaited new earnings reports.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.18% and the 30-stock Dow lost 0.8%, and snapped a three-day run of winning sessions.

The Nasdaq Composite was the outlier, rising 0.27%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Sarah Min contributed to this report.

Investors should not overreact to Harris-Trump 'jawboning' ahead of election: Ninety One

South Korea producer prices see slowest rise since November 2023

South Korea's September producer prices rose at its slowest pace since November 2023, registering a 1% rise compared to the same period last year.

On a monthly basis, the PPI fell 0.2%, marking a second straight month of decline.

The producer price index tracks the changes in prices between producers, compared to the consumer price index, which tracks changes in consumer prices.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: As gold hits another record high, the pros reveal their outlook for the precious metal

Macroeconomic uncertainties, mounting geopolitical tensions and a desire to hedge against inflation have given gold — the classic "safe haven" asset — a blistering rally.

Spot gold prices have soared above $2,700 an ounce, rallying for the fifth day on Monday to hit another record high of over $2,733 an ounce. Year-to-date, spot gold is up over 30%.

And Michael Widmer, head of metals research at Bank of America, says it has further to go.

'If gold doesn't rally now, then I'm not sure when it ever will. Actually, I think the fundamental backdrop looks actually quite good," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

Others like John Reade, senior markets strategist at the World Gold Council, urge some caution.

CNBC Pro subscribers can discover more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Scotiabank says its 3 biotech 'top pick' stocks have more than 100% upside potential

Scotiabank has highlighted three biotechnology companies as their "top picks," each with the potential to more than double in stock price over the next 12 months.

The bank believes interest rate cuts are a notable tailwind that will likely reignite wider investment interest in the biotech sector.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

JPMorgan issues short-term buy call on China electric car stock

JPMorgan sees some near-term catalysts leading to a big rally in Xpeng shares.

Shares rose nearly 2% in morning trading after analyst Nick Lai, who has an overweight rating on the Chinese electric vehicle maker, added Xpeng to the Wall Street bank's positive catalyst watch list in a 17-page report out Sunday. His price target implied roughly 34% upside from the stock's close on Friday.

"In addition to our positive sector stance into the year-end (i.e. 35% QoQ PV growth in 4Q24 vs. seasonality ~20%, click here), XPeng's upcoming new product strategy, advancing in-house technology and solid 3Q earnings as well as strength in 4Q vehicle delivery should altogether support its share price," the analyst wrote.

CNBC PRO subscribers can read more here.

— Sean Conlon

Uncertainty surrounding November election is 'no reason to exit the market,' says UBS

Despite a tight U.S. presidential election remaining too close to call, UBS remains constructive on equities and does not think any uptick in volatility could harm a strong market.

"As neither party holds a clear advantage in any of the key swing states that could decide the outcome, the race remains too close to call, and we expect volatility to pick up in the coming weeks amid elevated uncertainty," UBS Global Wealth Management chief investment officer Solita Marcelli wrote Monday. "But we also think the potential volatility is unlikely to derail positive equity fundamentals, and remind investors not to make dramatic portfolio changes based on expected election outcomes."

— Brian Evans

Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari sees higher long-run rates

Mike Segar | Reuters

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said Monday he thinks the longer-term trajectory for interest rates could be higher than it has been in the past.

Strong economic growth in the face of an aggressive Fed rate-hiking campaign indicates that the so-called neutral rate that neither pushes nor holds back growth over time is elevated compared to the 2.5% or so rate that Fed officials have long held, Kashkari said.

"We've raised rates a lot, and the US economy has basically absorbed them and still continues to perform quite well, and the labor market has remained strong. That's really good news, but it's a little bit hard to figure," he said during a question-and-answer session in Wisconsin.

"The fact that the economy has been so resilient over the last couple years, tells me, at least right now, the neutral rate seems to be higher," he added.

In their quarterly economic projections, Fed officials have been gradually raising the long-run rate higher, most recently putting it at 2.9% in September.

— Jeff Cox