Asia markets largely set to rise as 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hits 16-year high

Asia-Pacific markets are largely set to rise even as yields of U.S. 10-year Treasury bonds hit levels not seen in over a decade.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield hit a high of 4.34%, reaching its highest level since November 2007.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set for a positive open, with the futures contract in Chicago at 31,805 and its counterpart in Osaka at 31,820 against the index's last close of 31,565.64. Overnight, SoftBank Group's chip unit Arm filed for a Nasdaq listing that is expected to be the largest of the year.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index point to a rebound for the index and stood at 17,680,compared with the HSI's close of 17,623.29.

However, futures for the Australian S&P/ASX 200 point to a lower open, at 7,079 compared to the last close of 7,115.5.

On Monday in the U.S., all three major indexes ended mixed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite snapping a four day losing streak and gaining 1.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.69% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11%.

10-year Treasury yield hits highest level since 2007

U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Monday as investors remain concerned that interest rates could remain higher for longer than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by more than 9 basis points at 4.34%, trading near levels last seen in 2007.

Powell will likely focus on short-term monetary policy in Wyoming, Allianz economist says

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may not focus on what's best for him in his remarks from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week, according to Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz chief economic advisor.

"What's likely is that he's probably going to talk about short-term monetary policy issues," El-Erian said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "I don't think that's the best thing to do, because it is a very delicate situation right now."

Still, El-Erian said the central bank leader could be helped given the "target-rich environment," adding that there's "a lot" he can talk about.

Nvidia gains 2.5% in premarket after HSBC adds to bullish outlook

HSBC reiterated a buy rating on the semiconductor stock and increased its target price. The analyst's new forecast implies more than 80% upside from Friday's close.

"Although market expectations have clearly risen for Nvidia and the overall AI supply chain, we expect bullish AI server momentum continued to surpass market expectations," analyst Frank Lee said in a Monday note. "We continue to see strong demand that continues to outpace supply, especially with regard to AI GPU shipments."

Nvidia stock climbed 2.5% in premarket trading. CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here.

Eli Lilly hits all-time high while 13 S&P 500 stocks touch fresh lows

Eli Lilly was the only S&P 500 stock trading at all-time highs going back to 1952 when the company offered its first public shares of stock. The stock is higher this year by roughly 50%.

On the other hand, 13 stocks in the broad index dropped to fresh lows including a slew of consumer staples and utilities names.

Consumer staples names General Mills was trading at lows not seen since June 2022. Meanwhile, Campbell Soup Company dropped to lows not seen since March 2022. The sector was last down by 0.54%.

Meanwhile, utility stocks Eversource Energy and Dominion Energy dropped to their lowest levels since 2020. The utilities sector was the worst laggard in the S&P 500 Monday, lower by 1.08%.

Here are the S&P 500 names hitting fresh lows.

