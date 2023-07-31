Asia markets largely set to rise ahead of private manufacturing activity surveys

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to largely rise on Tuesday ahead of private manufacturing surveys around the region, including Japan, South Korea and China.

China will release the Caixin purchasing managers index in July for both the manufacturing sector, a day after official data showed that the country's factory activity remained in contraction territory for a fourth straight month.

Expectations from economists polled by Reuters are that the Caixin manufacturing PMI will come in at 50.3, which will mean that the sector will see a softer expansion compared to the 50.5 recorded in June.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,348, pointing to a stronger open compared to compared to the HSI's close of 20,078.94.

Separately, investors will also be watching the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 25 basis points hike in its benchmark policy rate to 4.35%. Futures for the S&P/ASX 200 point to a lower open, at 7,383 compared to the last close of 7,410.4.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set for a positive open, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,315 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,290 against the index's last close of 33,172.22.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes gained as Wall Street kicked off a busy earnings week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.28%, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.15% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.21% to end at 14,346.02.

Energy leads July's sector gains

Energy is July's strongest-performing sector in the S&P 500. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is up 7.7% month to date.

EOG Resources, APA Corporation, Phillips 66 and Schlumberger had the largest percentage gains among among the ETF, with shares all more than 17% higher in July.

The energy sector rose an additional 1.9% Monday.

Busiest earnings week begins

Second-quarter earnings season may be more than halfway through, but a packed week of crucial reports is about to kick into high gear.

Monday ushers in the busiest week of the earnings period, with almost a third of the S&P 500 reporting over the next few days, and results from more than 160 components. Headline reports from Amazon and Apple are slated for Thursday.

Earnings from popular semiconductor names Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm are on deck, along with healthcare stocks Merck, Pfizer, Amgen and CVS Health. Reports from travel-related names Uber, Airbnb, Expedia and Norwegian Cruise Line are also due.

Regional bank stocks among biggest S&P 500 winners for July

Regional bank stocks led the S&P 500 this month, with many popular names bouncing double digits as investors flocked back to the volatile sector.

Zions Bancorporation is the best-performing stock in the broad-based index, up more than 40% for July. KeyCorp is second best performer, up 31.5%, while Comerica and Citizens Financial have jumped more than 23% each.

Another big winner is Newell Brands, up 28.5% for the month. E-commerce stock Etsy has jumped more than 19%. A handful of oil stocks are also among July's biggest winners, including SLB, Halliburton, Phillips 66 and APA Corporation.

Oil on pace for best month since January 2022

Oil prices are set to cap off their best month in more than a year.

Brent crude is up nearly 14.2% for the month, while West Texas Intermediate crude has gained 14.8%. The last time both benchmarks posted a gain this big was in January 2022, when they added more than 17.2% each.

Prices also hover near their highest level since April 17.

Oil services stocks are also set for their biggest monthly gain since October 2022. The sector's up 17.5%, boosted by Helix Energy, Nabors and Helmerich & Payne, all up at least 25% for July.

