AppLovin can offer TikTok ‘much stronger bid than others,' CEO says

AppLovin CEO Adam Foroughi provided more clarity on the ad-tech company's late-stage effort to acquire TikTok, calling his offer a "much stronger bid than others" on CNBC's "The Exchange" on Friday afternoon.

Foroughi said the company is proposing a merger between AppLovin and the entire global business of TikTok, characterizing the deal as a "partnership" where the Chinese could participate in the upside while AppLovin would run the app.

"If you pair our algorithm with the TikTok audience, the expansion on that platform for dollars spent will be through the roof," Foroughi said.

The news comes as President Trump announced he would extend the deadline a second time for TikTok's Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance to sell the U.S. subsidiary of TikTok to an American buyer or face an effective ban on U.S. app stores. The new deadline is now in June, which, as Foroughi described, "buys more time to put the pieces together" on AppLovin's bid.

"The president's a great dealmaker — we're proposing, essentially an enhancement to the deal that they've been working on, but a bigger version of all the deals contemplated," he added.

AppLovin faces a crowded field of other interested U.S. backers, including Amazon, Oracle, billionaire Frank McCourt and his Project Liberty consortium, and numerous private equity firms. Some proposals reportedly structure the deal to give a U.S. buyer 50% ownership of the company, rather than a complete acquisition. The Chinese government will still need to approve the deal, and AppLovin's interest in purchasing TikTok in "all markets outside of China" is "preliminary," according to an April 3 SEC filing.

Correction: A prior version of this story incorrectly characterized China's ongoing role in TikTok should AppLovin acquire the app.

