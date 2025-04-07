Apple's highest-end iPhone could see $350 price hike in U.S. on Trump tariffs, analyst predicts

President Trump's reciprocal tariffs could raise the price of Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max by as much as $350 in the U.S., UBS analysts estimated on Monday.

The estimate reflects the level of concern that Apple investors and customers have over potential price increases related to the Trump tariffs that go into effect next month.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is Apple's highest-end iPhone on the market, and currently retails for $1,199. UBS is predicting a nearly 30% increase in retail price for units that were manufactured in China.

Apple's $999 phone, the iPhone 16 Pro, could see a smaller $120 price increase, if the company has it manufactured in India, the UBS analysts wrote.

Shares of Apple have plummeted 20% in the last three trading days, wiping out nearly $640 billion in market cap, on concern that President Trump's tariffs will force the company to raise prices just as consumers are losing buying power.

"Based on the checks we have done at a company level, there is a lot of uncertainty about how the increased cost sharing will be done with suppliers, the extent to which costs can be passed on to end-customers, and the duration of tariffs," UBS analyst Sundeep Gantori wrote in the note.

Apple, which does the majority of its manufacturing in China, is one of the most exposed companies to a trade war. China has a potential incoming 54% tariff rate — before new increases were proposed on Monday. Smaller tariffs were also placed on secondary production locations, such as India, Vietnam, and Thailand.

JPMorgan Chase analysts predicted last week that Apple could raise its prices by 6% around the world to offset the U.S. tariffs. Barclays analyst Tim Long wrote that he expects Apple to raise prices, or it could suffer as much as a 15% cut to earnings per share.

If Apple were to relocate iPhone production to the U.S. – a move that most supply chain experts say is impossible — Wedbush's Dan Ives predicts an iPhone could cost $3,500.

Morgan Stanley analysts on Friday said Apple could absorb additional tariff costs of about $34 billion annually. They wrote that although Apple has diversified its production in recent years to additional countries — so-called "friend shoring" — those countries could also end up with tariffs, reducing Apple's flexibility.

After last week's "reciprocal tariff announcement, there becomes very little differentiation in friend shoring vs. manufacturing in China – if the product is not made in the US, it will be subject to a hefty import tariff," Morgan Stanley wrote.

Last week, the firm estimated that Apple may raise its prices across its product lines in the U.S. by 17% to 18%. Apple could also get exemptions from the U.S. government for its products.

