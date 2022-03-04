Apple Workers Set to Return to Office Beginning April 11

Apple employees will return to offices on April 11, the company confirmed to CNBC on Friday.

The move signals that big employers in California are comfortable enough with risks regarding Covid-19 infection to reopen offices as cases drop in the state and across the country.

Late last year, Apple pushed back a Feb. 1 return-to-office date.

Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Apple employees will start to return to offices on April 11, the company confirmed to CNBC on Friday.

The news comes more than two years after the majority of Apple's corporate workforce started working from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move signals that big employers in California are comfortable enough with risks regarding Covid-19 infection to reopen offices as cases drop in the state and across the country.

The global return-to-office plan for Apple comes after Google said this week that its employees would return on April 4.

Apple was one of the first companies to tell its employees to work from home in March 2020, despite the fact that the company's culture emphasizes in-person collaboration and that the development of new hardware products is best performed by on-site employees.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Apple's stores are open around the world, and on Thursday, it announced that it's resuming in-person classes and workshops in stores.

The Big Tech company has delayed its return to the office several times over the past two years as Covid cases have risen and fallen during that time. Late last year, Apple pushed back a Feb. 1 return-to-office date.

Cook also referenced the return during the company's shareholder's meeting on Friday, when he said employees will be welcomed back next month.

Bloomberg News first reported the April 11 return-to-office date.

