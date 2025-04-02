Apple leads a drop in tech stocks after Trump tariff announcement

Tech stocks fell in late trading Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs of between 10% and 49% on imported goods.

Apple had the largest drop among technology companies, falling nearly 6% in extended trading.

Nvidia, which manufactures chips in Taiwan and assembles its systems in Mexico and elsewhere, fell 4%, while Tesla lost about 4.5%.

Apple slid more than 6% in late trading Wednesday and led a broader decline in tech stocks after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs of between 10% and 49% on imported goods.

The majority of Apple's revenue comes from devices manufactured primarily in China and a handful of other Asian countries. Nvidia, which manufactures new chips in Taiwan and assembles its artificial intelligence systems in Mexico and elsewhere, fell about 4%, while electric vehicle company Tesla dropped 4.5%.

Across the rest of the megacap universe, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta all dropped between 2.5% and 5%, and Microsoft was down by almost 2%.

If Apple's postmarket loss is matched in regular trading Thursday, it would be the steepest decline for the stock since September 2020.

Trump on Wednesday afternoon said the new taxes on imported goods would be a "declaration of economic independence" for the country. He announced a 10% blanket tariff on all imports, and higher duties for specific countries, including 34% for China, 20% for European nations, and 24% for Japanese imports, based on what tariffs they charge on U.S. exports, Trump said.

"We will supercharge our domestic industrial base, we will pry open foreign markets and break down foreign trade barriers," Trump said during his speech. "Ultimately, more production at home will mean stronger competition and lower prices for consumers."

Stocks broadly got hit by Trump's announcements. An exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500 slid 2.8%, while an ETF following the Nasdaq 100 lost more than 3%.

During his speech, Trump praised Apple, Meta, and Nvidia for spending money and investing in the United States.

"Apple is going to spend $500 billion, they never spent money like that here," Trump said. "They're going to build their plants here."

The Nasdaq just wrapped up its worst quarter since 2022, dropping 10% in the first three months of the year, though the tech-heavy index rose in each of the first two days of the second quarter.

