Apple fined $571 million and Meta $228 million for breaching European Union antitrust rules

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

The European Union on Wednesday fined Apple and Meta hundreds of millions of euros each for breaching the bloc's digital competition laws.

The European Commission, which is the executive body of the EU, said it was fining Apple 500 million euros ($571 million) and Meta 200 million euros ($228.4 million) for breaches of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

