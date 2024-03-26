Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple announces its big annual conference, where it could reveal its AI strategy

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

CNBC/Kif Leswing
  • Apple on Tuesday announced that its annual developers conference, WWDC, will take place June 10 through June 14.
  • Apple typically reveals the latest versions of its iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV software at WWDC via a "keynote" video on the first day, led by CEO Tim Cook and other Apple staff.
  • At this year's conference, Apple could reveal its long-awaited artificial intelligence strategy and consumer features.

Apple on Tuesday announced that its annual developers conference, WWDC, will take place June 10 through June 14.

The conference will be livestreamed on Apple's website, although the company is inviting some software makers to its campus on the first day to "celebrate in person," Apple said.

At this year's conference, Apple could reveal its long-awaited artificial intelligence strategy and consumer features. In February, Cook said that Apple was "investing significantly" in AI and teased an AI-related announcement "later this year" that many analysts believe will come at WWDC.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Apple typically reveals the latest versions of its iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV software at WWDC via a "keynote" video on the first day, led by CEO Tim Cook and other Apple staff, which is also streamed on YouTube. At some past conferences, the company has also revealed new professional-oriented hardware, such as Mac laptops.

At this year's conference, Apple also plans to reveal the first major software update to the Vision Pro, the virtual reality headset it launched earlier this year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us