Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Appeals court allows Trump administration to remove federal ethics watchdog

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger poses for a portrait in an undated handout image.
U.S. Office Of Special Counsel | Via Reuters
  • A federal appeals court allowed the Trump administration to remove a top federal ethics watchdog from his office.
  • The order permitting removal of Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel came days after a federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump's attempt to boot him was "unlawful."

A federal appeals court in an order Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to remove a top federal ethics watchdog from his office.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The order permitting the removal of Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel came four days after a federal district court judge ruled that President Donald Trump's attempt to boot Dellinger was "unlawful."

However, the order left open the question of whether Dellinger will be able to return to his position pending an appeal in the case, which since being filed by Dellinger has already landed in the lap of the Supreme Court once, albeit briefly.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Supreme Court is likely to ultimately decide the case.

Trump fired Dellinger by email last month as part of a wide-ranging effort to reduce the number of federal workers. Dellinger's office is responsible for protecting federal employees who act as whistleblowers about illegal or unethical conduct.

Dellinger sued the Trump administration in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., over his termination, which he argued was illegal because of a federal law that says special counsels can only be removed by the president "for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance of office."

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

MongoDB shares sink after company issues weak guidance

news 37 mins ago

S&P 500 futures are flat after market stages a comeback rally fueled by hopes for tariff concessions: Live updates

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us