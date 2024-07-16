Andreessen Horowitz founders plan to donate to pro-Trump super PAC

Venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz plan to make significant donations to political action committees supporting Donald Trump for president, CNBC has confirmed.

They join others in tech who have made similar announcements, including Elon Musk, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz have told employees of their venture firm, Andreessen Horowitz, that they plan to make significant donations to political action committees supporting Donald Trump's campaign for president, CNBC has confirmed.

The Information first reported on the expected donations, which are based on Trump's planned tech agenda.

The prominent investors join others in tech who have donated to support Trump. Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss contributed to America PAC, which was formed recently. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also reportedly said he is planning to pledge about $45 million a month to the super PAC. And venture capitalist David Sacks, who spoke at the opening night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, co-hosted a fundraiser for Trump in San Francisco.

Andreessen Horowitz, founded in 2009, has backed companies including OpenAI, Facebook, Airbnb, Anduril, Box, DoorDash and GitHub.

The firm's founders haven't made formal endorsements ahead of the 2024 election. Andreessen has long been critical of what he views as Silicon Valley's left-leaning tendencies, but he did voice his support for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, tweeting "I'm with her."

— CNBC's Mary Catherine Wellons contributed to this report.

