American Airlines to debut new suites with sliding doors after delays

American Airlines is doing away with long-haul first class on many planes in favor of a larger single cabin with new suites.

The seats, which enter service next month, feature sliding "privacy doors," a trend in airplane cabin design.

The carrier is competing with Delta and United for high-paying travelers.

American Airlines' new suites with sliding doors are set to start flying on some of its planes in June, a key part of its strategy to compete against more profitable rivals for high-spending customers.

American first unveiled the new design in September 2022 and expected to start flying the new seats in 2024 but, like other carriers, faced delays from suppliers. First and business-class airplane seats throughout the industry have become so elaborate that they've held up deliveries of new aircraft.

American's new suites on the Boeing 787-9 will debut for regularly scheduled service on June 5 between its hub at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and London Heathrow Airport, followed by Philadelphia to London on Aug. 6 and Philadelphia to Zurich on Sept. 3. Another flight, outfitted with the new seats, between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Brisbane, Australia, is set to start Oct. 26.

A roundtrip leaving Aug. 11 and returning Aug. 18 between Philadelphia and London in the "Flagship business class" costs $5,342 on American's website.

The 787-9 cabin will feature 51 of the "Flagship Suites," which will be the new international business class. The carrier's 787-9s currently have 30 Flagship business-class seats, 21 premium economy, 34 extra-legroom suites and 200 in standard economy.

American said in 2022 that it plans to get rid of its international first-class on many of its planes in favor of the larger single premium cabin at the front of the plane. It's retrofitting older 777-300ER jets and will have a similar, but smaller, layout on its Airbus A321XLRs.

The craze of offering sliding doors has rippled through the industry. Rivals like JetBlue Airways have upgraded their highest-end cabins to feature the doors, while Santiago, Chile-based Latam Airlines said Thursday that it started operating its new business class with sliding doors on some of its aircraft, part of a $360 million fleet refresh.

Delta Air Lines' Delta One suites offer the feature and United Airlines is rumored to soon unveil upgraded premium seating that could feature sliding doors as well. United didn't immediately comment.

American is also upgrading other other amenities, like offering free Wi-Fi to its loyalty program members, which Delta already does and United is set to provide this year.