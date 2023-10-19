Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

American Airlines posts third-quarter loss and trims 2023 profit forecast

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

JanValls | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • American Airlines posted a third-quarter loss on Thursday and trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
  • The carrier said Thursday it expects to earn between $2.25 and $2.50 a share, on an adjusted basis, for the year, down from an estimate in July.

American Airlines posted a third-quarter loss on Thursday and trimmed its profit forecast for the year, partly in response to higher fuel prices.

The carrier said Thursday it expects to earn between $2.25 and $2.50 a share, on an adjusted basis, for the year, down from an estimate in July of $3 to $3.75 but largely in line with analyst expectations. American said it expects a full-year adjusted operating margin of 7%, down from a previous forecast for as wide a margin as 10%.

Here's how American Airlines performed in the third quarter compared with what Wall Street anticipated, based on an average of analysts' estimates compiled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
  • Adjusted earnings per share: 38 cents vs. 25 cents expected
  • Total revenue: $13.48 billion vs. expected $ 13.52 billion

The company lost $545 million, or 83 cents per share, down from a profit of $483 million, or 69 cents per share during the same period a year earlier. Adjusting for higher costs associated with a pilots' labor agreement, the company reported earnings of $263 million, or 38 cents per share.

American will hold a call with analysts and media at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Money Report

16 mins ago

Net worth surged 37% in pandemic era for the typical family, Fed finds — the most on record

news 25 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us