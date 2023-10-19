American Airlines posts third-quarter loss and trims 2023 profit forecast

American Airlines posted a third-quarter loss on Thursday and trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

The carrier said Thursday it expects to earn between $2.25 and $2.50 a share, on an adjusted basis, for the year, down from an estimate in July.

The carrier said Thursday it expects to earn between $2.25 and $2.50 a share, on an adjusted basis, for the year, down from an estimate in July of $3 to $3.75 but largely in line with analyst expectations. American said it expects a full-year adjusted operating margin of 7%, down from a previous forecast for as wide a margin as 10%.

Here's how American Airlines performed in the third quarter compared with what Wall Street anticipated, based on an average of analysts' estimates compiled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Adjusted earnings per share: 38 cents vs. 25 cents expected

The company lost $545 million, or 83 cents per share, down from a profit of $483 million, or 69 cents per share during the same period a year earlier. Adjusting for higher costs associated with a pilots' labor agreement, the company reported earnings of $263 million, or 38 cents per share.

American will hold a call with analysts and media at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.