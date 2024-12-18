Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

AMD invests in GPU cloud provider Vultr at $3.5 billion valuation

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

A sign is posted in front of the Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) headquarters on May 10, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • AMD Ventures and LuminArx Capital Management led a $333 million round in cloud provider Vultr.
  • The company is looking to expand internationally.
  • Competitor DigitalOcean went public in 2021.

Vultr, a startup that rents out graphics processing units and other cloud infrastructure to businesses, has raised $333 million in a transaction that values the company at $3.5 billion. AMD's venture arm and hedge fund LuminArx Capital Management led the round.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Founded in 2014 and known as a low-cost virtual server provider, Vultr offers GPUs from AMD and rival Nvidia, which are in high demand due to the boom in generative artificial intelligence. It's the first time the company has taken equity financing, though Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase agreed to extend a $150 million credit facility for the company in 2021.

Nvidia, the biggest beneficiary thus far of the AI wave, has invested in specialist cloud providers CoreWeave. AMD's central processing units are also available through Vultr, alongside Intel's.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Unlike the top cloud providers, Vultr doesn't have its own AI chip that competes with AMD or Nvidia.

"We will never seek to build GPUs and compete with that layer," Vultr CEO J.J. Kardwell told CNBC in an interview.

AMD offers very good prices based on performance for the inference stage of working with AI models, which tends to be critical for organizations deploying AI at scale, Kardwell said. Companies generally train AI models with large quantities of data and vast fleets of GPUs before moving on to the inference stage, when the models respond to — or make inferences about — new information.

Money Report

news 49 mins ago

Self-made billionaire CEO goes home for dinner with his kids—then back to the office to more work: ‘That's just the gig'

news 60 mins ago

Stellantis further delays electric Ram pickup to prioritize plug-in ‘EREV' model

The fresh infusion of capital will go toward international expansion, Vultr said in a statement. The company currently has 32 data center locations, mostly outside North America. Customers include Microsoft's Activision Blizzard, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported earlier on Vultr's funding.

DigitalOcean, a competitor to Vulr, went public in 2021 and is now similarly valued at $3.5 billion.

WATCH: Cloud computing environment remains 'very healthy', says Goldman Sachs' Eric Sheridan

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us