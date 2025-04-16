Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

AMD expects $800 million hit from U.S. chip restrictions on China

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, attends the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Feb. 10, 2025.
Benoit Tessier | Reuters
  • Advanced Micro Devices said it could incur charges of up to $800 million for exporting its MI308 products to China and other countries.
  • Shares of AMD were down more than 5% on Wednesday.
  • Nvidia released a similar disclosure on Tuesday and said it will take a quarterly charge of about $5.5 billion for exporting H20 graphics processing units.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices slid more than 5% on Wednesday after the company said it could incur charges of up to $800 million for exporting its MI308 products to China and other countries.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The Company expects to apply for licenses but there is no assurance that licenses will be granted," AMD said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The new U.S. license requirement, which applies to exports of certain semiconductor products, would hit inventory, purchase commitments and related reserves, AMD said in the filing.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

AMD is one of the companies that builds the hardware behind the artificial intelligence boom. The company claims its AMD Instinct MI300 Series accelerators are "uniquely well-suited to power even the most demanding AI and HPC workloads," according to its website.

It generated "record" revenue of $25.8 billion in 2024, according to its February earnings release, but the new export restrictions could slow growth.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Wall Street trading desks are feasting on the volatility from Trump's global upheavals

news 14 mins ago

Spotify is down. Company says it is working to fix it

Nvidia, an AMD competitor, released a similar disclosure on Tuesday. The company said it will take a quarterly charge of about $5.5 billion for exporting H20 graphics processing units.

China is Nvidia's fourth-largest region by sales, after the U.S., Singapore and Taiwan, according to the company's annual report. More than half of its sales went to U.S. companies in its fiscal year that ended in January.

-- CNBC's Kif Leswing and Jordan Novet contributed to this report.

Correction: AMD generated revenue of $25.8 billion in 2024. An earlier version misstated the year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us