Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Amazon's R&D lab forms new agentic AI group

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks at a company event in New York on Feb. 26, 2025.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Amazon is creating an agentic AI team within its Lab126 hardware research-and-development unit.
  • The new group will help develop an agentic AI "framework" for use in its robotics operations, an application often referred to as "physical AI."

Amazon has formed a new group within its consumer product-development arm that is focused on agentic artificial intelligence, the company said Wednesday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The team will be based in Lab126, the stealthy Silicon Valley-based research and development unit behind the Kindle e-reader, Echo smart speaker and other popular Amazon devices.

A growing number of companies are building AI agents as they look beyond text and image generators. In contrast to AI services such as chatbots, agents are capable of completing multistep, complex actions on a user's behalf.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The new group will help develop an agentic AI "framework" for use in its robotics operations, an application often referred to as "physical AI."

These systems enable robots to "hear, understand and act on natural language commands, turning warehouse robots into flexible, multi-talented assistants," Amazon said.

Amazon's AI lab released a web browser-based agent earlier this year. Its cloud unit has also formed its own agentic AI group. Amazon's Alexa+, an AI-infused update of its voice assistant released in March, is also expected to have some agentic capabilities.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Stock futures are little changed after Dow snaps four-day winning run: Live updates

news 26 mins ago

Stablecoin issuer Circle prices IPO at $31, above expected range, ahead of NYSE debut

WATCH: Amazon reportedly exploring foldable phone

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us